Healthline
Time-Restricted Eating May Help You Lose Weight, Improve Organ Health
A new study has found that time-restricted feeding (TRF) can affect the gene activity of mice. Throughout the body, 22 different types of tissues were affected. Time-restricted eating (TRE) has been found to have numerous positive benefits on human health. The researchers’ findings could potentially help guide therapeutic TRE in...
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?
As GERD and gallbladder disease are conditions located in the digestive system, some may wonder whether there's a connection between the two.
Dear Doctor: What type of diet can help with bone health and improve bone density?
DEAR DR. ROACH: At 57, I slipped on ice and broke my right hip. During my hospital stay, I believe they gave me a Fosamax shot through IV. After surgery, I had a hip and spine bone scan, which showed osteoporosis. My endocrinologist determined I have hypothyroidism. I’m assuming this is what caused the osteoporosis.
How Are Ovarian Cysts Treated?
The idea of a cyst forming and rupturing on one or both of the ovaries can be alarming to a number of women. Luckily, there are ways to treat it.
10 health concerns that explain why you wake up to pee every night, and when it may be something less serious
Nighttime urination — aka nocturia — is very common. Its many possible causes include medications, liquids before bed, aging, and health issues.
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
Medical News Today
Which foods may help to prevent stroke?
A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.
Healthline
Latissimus Dorsi Pain
The latissimus dorsi is one of the largest muscles in your back. It’s sometimes referred to as your lats and is known for its large, flat “V” shape. It spans the width of your back and helps control the movement of your shoulders. When you injure your...
MedicineNet.com
How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?
Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
Young woman rips older woman who told her to cover her back acne at the gym, called a 'sensitive' millennial
Apparently, one 21-year-old woman told an older lady off at a college campus gym when the lady made remarks to the young woman about the acne on her back. The young woman has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Take It From Dermatologists: Spironolactone Is a Miracle Medication for Hormonal Acne
It’s a problem-solving prescription.
What is brain fog?
Mental fuzziness can be frustrating and can be caused by lack of sleep or even an underlying illness.
MedicalXpress
Dangers of late cervical cancer diagnosis in women of color
In the past decade, nearly one-third of cervical cancer cases in the U.S. resulted in death according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Women of color, particularly Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black women, are more likely to be diagnosed and die of cervical cancer compared to white women in the U.S.—not because of genetics, but inequalities in health care access.
Just five almonds a day can boost fat-burning in exercise
Eating almonds every day changes people’s metabolism. The post Just five almonds a day can boost fat-burning in exercise appeared first on Talker.
