BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…January 19, 1983, 40 years ago today:. One of the craziest trades in sports history, as the Seattle Breakers of the Western Hockey League trade the rights to left wing Tom Martin to the Victoria Cougars — for a used bus. Seattle’s bus had blown an engine eight days before, and Martin, a Victoria native, had refused to play for Seattle. So the Breakers got the bus, and the Cougars got $35,000 and the rights to Martin, who would forever be known around the WHL as “Bussey.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO