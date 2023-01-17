Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Related
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
KTVB
This Day In Sports: One of the weirdest of the weird trades
BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…January 19, 1983, 40 years ago today:. One of the craziest trades in sports history, as the Seattle Breakers of the Western Hockey League trade the rights to left wing Tom Martin to the Victoria Cougars — for a used bus. Seattle’s bus had blown an engine eight days before, and Martin, a Victoria native, had refused to play for Seattle. So the Breakers got the bus, and the Cougars got $35,000 and the rights to Martin, who would forever be known around the WHL as “Bussey.”
FOX Sports
Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win
Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Coyotes mount successful comeback for overtime win over Red Wings
The Arizona Coyotes were in danger of repeating the fate of the last nine games. Down 3-1 in the third period, the Coyotes were outperformed offensively by the Detroit Red Wings and were pressed to the wall. It wasn’t until center Travis Boyd was given some space and time with the puck that a two-goal rally came together Tuesday night. ...
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Yardbarker
Miller Ranks Behind Only Hasek Among Sabres Goaltending Greats
The Buffalo Sabres honored goalie Ryan Miller in a pre-game ceremony on Thursday, inducting him into the club’s Hall of Fame and retiring his #30 jersey number alongside members of the French Connection (Gilbert Perreault (#11), Richard Martin (#7), Rene Robert(#14)), defenseman Tim Horton (#2), center Pat LaFontaine (#16), winger Danny Gare (#18), and goalie Dominik Hasek (#39).
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
NHL
Oettinger records his fifth career shutout win
The Minnesota netminder is tied for fourth in wins at 20-6-4 and ranks second in save percentage at .928. Jake Oettinger has had an interesting January. He won an emotional shootout against the Islanders last week, lost a shutout bid (and eventually the game) in the final second against the Rangers, and then logged a shutout on Monday against Vegas. It was a hectic ride, but it shows just how steady Oettinger has been this year.
CBS Sports
Steven Stamkos scores 500th career goal, joins elite company with hat trick vs. Canucks
In the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, Steven Stamkos became the 47th NHL player to score 500 goals. Not only did Stamkos hit that major career milestone, but he added some extra flair by scoring a hat trick. Entering Wednesday night, Stamkos was...
NHL
Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Lightning 3
EDMONTON, AB - In the battle of the streaks, the Edmonton Oilers were the only ones who left Rogers Place with theirs intact. Something had to give, and the Oilers had more of a jolt than the Tampa Bay Lightning. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and...
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Seattle | NOTEBOOK
SEATTLE, WA - The Devils practiced at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in preparation for tomorrow's game against the Kraken. The game wraps up a five-game road trip in which the Devils have won the first four games. Practice Details:. The Devils used the following workflow at practice:. Palat -...
NHL
Hayes gets 1st NHL hat trick in Flyers victory against Ducks
Kevin Hayes netted his first career hat trick, Scott Laughton picked up 2 assists, helping the Flyers earn a 5-2 win over the Ducks. Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Frost scored for the Flyers (19-19-7), who rebounded from a 6-0 loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rick Tocchet’s TNT co-analysts poke fun at speculation surrounding Canucks coaching job
Rick Tocchet didn’t do much to dispel the rumours that he will be taking over as the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. On tonight’s NHL on TNT panel, Tocchet was joined by co-panelists Keith Yandle, Anson Carter, and Liam McHugh, and immediately, the jokes about Tocchet’s situation started flowing:
Comments / 0