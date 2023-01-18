ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Provorov cites religion for sitting out warmups on Pride Night

By Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjaoS_0kIH311C00

Ivan Provorov boycotts Flyers' Pride Night during warmups over religion 01:00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason why he chose not to participate in the Flyers' pre-game warmups Tuesday on Pride Night.

Provorov was absent from warmups when the Flyers wore Pride-theme jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The Flyers were holding their annual Pride Night in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 26-year-old Provorov played nearly 23 minutes in Philadelphia's 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

"I respect everybody and I respect everybody's choices," Provorov told reporters. "My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That's all I'm going to say."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REcds_0kIH311C00
Ivan Provorov talks with media after not participating in pregame warm-ups on Pride Night 02:41

Provorov refused further comment.

Flyers head coach John Tortorella told reporters he didn't consider not playing Provorov despite him not taking part in warmups.

"With Provy, he's being true to himself and to his religion," Tortorella said. "This has to do with his belief and his religion. It's one thing I respect about Provy, he's always true to himself. That's where I'm at with that."

Tortorella pointed reporters to the team's statement and said the night was successful.

The Flyers released a statement saying, "The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community. Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year. The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community."

Provorov's decision not to participate in warmups was talked about on social media, including by Canadian hockey player Erin Ambrose.

"You have a player that openly declines to participate in an inclusive initiative for a community I am proud to be a part of. And you still dress him in the game?" a tweet from Ambrose read in part.

Another tweet said the Flyers organization should be "held accountable."

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, leader of Russia's dominant religious group, sent a strong signal last March justifying his country's invasion of Ukraine - describing the conflict as part of a struggle against sin and pressure from liberal foreigners to hold "gay parades" as the price of admission to their ranks.

The jerseys and sticks were set to be auctioned off by the Flyers following the game, with proceeds going to the team's charity and its efforts to grow the game of hockey in diverse communities.

The Flyers also hosted a pregame skate for local LGBTQ+ youth. Flyers players James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton have been staunch supporters of the community and launched a program in support of local LGBTQ+ youth in the greater Philadelphia area.

Laughton and van Riemsdyk met after the game with about 50 people in the LGBTQ+ community. Laughton said overall the Flyers had a "great, great night that brings a lot of awareness."

Laughton said there would be more conversations ahead with Provorov, who moved from Russia to the United States as a teenager. He signed a six-year, $40.5 million contract before the 2019 season and won the Barry Ashbee Trophy as the Flyers' outstanding defenseman in his rookie season, the youngest Philadelphia player to receive the honor.

"I don't hold anything against anyone," Laughton said. "It's nothing like that. It was an awesome night and I'm very happy we got a win on a night like this."

All-Star forward Kevin Hayes, who had a hat trick in the win over Anaheim, said "it's not for me to answer" when asked how he felt about Provorov's decision.

The Wells Fargo Center was decorated Tuesday night in rainbow hues representing the LGBTQ+ community through special pride-themed arena LEDs, décor and rainbow-themed team merchandise.

The NHL also champions the You Can Play Project, which aims to ensure equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation. The NHL has never had an openly gay active player.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres rise to occasion on Ryan Miller Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sellout crowd arrived early to applaud an all-time great, and the Sabres rewarded fans with a late charge in tribute to the legend. Dylan Cozens scored on a breakaway 12 seconds into overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win against the Islanders that drew guest of honor Ryan Miller […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hasek assists Sabres in honoring Ryan Miller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller’s dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from […]
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Penguins fall to Phantoms

Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 28 saves on 33 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 5-2 home loss to the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Forward Tyler Sikora recorded two assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (18-13-2-3) while forwards Nathan Legare and Lukas Svejkovsky each scored...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles release new playoff merchandise: "It's a Philly Thing"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Eagles are preparing for a big playoff game against their division rival, the New York Giants, fans are getting ready to bring the noise. And what better way than with new merchandise?The Eagles Pro Shop opened Thursday morning with new playoff merch on display. We saw hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts with the words "It's a Philly Thing."Jalen Hurts said the slogan in a press conference a few weeks ago, and Eagles director of merchandise Christine McNichol says the team felt the saying would connect Eagles fans everywhere. "[We] felt it was a great unifier for Eagles fans everywhere and it could really get the city behind our team as we head into the playoffs," McNichol said. The Eagles play the New York Giants on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Related readingEagles-Giants: Playoff history between NFC East rivalsDietz & Watson introduces Bird Dogs ahead of Eagles playoffsPa.'s next governor Josh Shapiro confirms he's an Eagles fanPhiladelphia ice cream shop has sweet treat for Eagles fansEagles-Giants divisional round: How to watch, odds, moreEli Manning will be at Linc for Eagles-Giants playoff game   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Devils News & Rumors: Winning Road Trip, Bastian’s Return & More

The New Jersey Devils remain in second place in the Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes. The team has earned a record of 29-12-4 through the first 45 games of the 2022-23 campaign. Their 29 wins are the most in the division and second-best in the league tied with both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets.
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

CANADIENS' MIKE MATHESON FINED BY NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY

The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Friday that they've fined Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson $5,000 for interference on Florida Panthers forward Eric Staal. The incident occurred during the first period of Thursday's game between the two teams. Matheson and Staal were chasing down a loose...
CBS Philly

Eagles advance to NFC championship after 38-7 win against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can't beat a playoff game on a Saturday night in Philly and this city has been on fire. There's been a lot of cooking, a lot of chanting and a lot of confidence.The Birds came out strong and these fans have loved every minute of it."E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"It's game day in South Philadelphia."These Eagles are amazing like I don't even know what to say," Brittany Graziano said. "Jalen Hurts is killing it."Eagles fans love a good tailgate.And the die-hards like Desmond Warren started showing up early Saturday morning."We bleed green that's what we do out here, very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

NHL Player Files Bankruptcy, Has $50 Million in Debt

An NHL player and his wife have filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, citing up to $50 million worth of debt, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Robin Lehner, a goalie for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, filed on Dec. 30 with his wife, and the companies they own money to are located in multiple states, including Nevada, Arizona and Wisconsin. This comes months after Eclipse Service Inc., the company based in Wisconsin, sued Lehner for $4 million claiming the NHL player and his father failed to make payments on a business loan last year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Philly

Philadelphia gets into the Eagles playoff spirit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' road to the Super Bowl starts at Lincoln Financial Field this Saturday night.The Birds are hosting the New York Giants, and fans are getting hyped up for the primetime showdown.All over the city, there's evidence the city is getting in the playoff spirit. The Rocky Balboa statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art was even sporting a Jalen Hurts jersey. On the steps of the art museum, there were cutouts of four Eagles players.There's Devonta Smith, also known as "Skinny Batman," Darius "Big Play" Slay, the "Giant Killer" Boston Scott and our fearless...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

A house divided: How this family of Eagles-Giants fans get along

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In less than 24 hours, Lincoln Financial Field will be rocking as the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants gets underway. The excitement for this playoff game extends nearly a thousand miles away, where one family is taking competition to a whole new level.The Giants, who play in North Jersey, are the Eagles' closest geographical rival. That proximity means lots of fans for both teams live amongst one another in the Delaware Valley.In some instances, they even marry one another.Jay and Michelle Wolrich met in Bucks County in the late '90s, but they now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles-Giants: Get hyped up for the game at these pep rallies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're just one day away from the Eagles-Giants playoff showdown. Fans looking to get pumped up for the big game can cheer on the Birds at a few pep rallies on Friday.Dunkin' is holding a pep rally at its location on the 1500 block of Spring Garden in Center City. It will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ACME's pep rally is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the store on the 1900 block of Johnson Street. Bud Light is also holding a pep rally from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly on Packer Avenue. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philadelphia, NY anchors make Eagles-Giants bet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New York and Philadelphia compete over a number of claims to fame. We might talk trash about which city has better pizza or whose sports teams are the greatest. And the people in both cities love chirping. Our morning anchors Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell caught up with the morning anchors up Interstate 95 at CBS New York. Some friendly trash talk led to some competition and bets. Watch the video above to see what's at stake for Jim and Janelle. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy