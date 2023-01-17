Read full article on original website
Related
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
northeastnews.net
Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building
This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
2 children, 1 adult die in Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children and one adult died because of a house fire in Topeka Friday morning, while another adult is in the hospital. The original call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Warren Avenue. Firefighters found a total of four people inside, according to the fire department. […]
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
KCTV 5
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
kchi.com
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
Kansas state hospital worker sentenced for helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, who helped a psychiatric patient escape from a state hospital earlier this year is sentenced for the crime.
2 critically injured in shooting in 6600 block of Paseo
Two people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday in the 6600 block of Paseo, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
Police respond to double shooting in south Kansas City
Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
KCPD working to identify suspect of KCATA bus shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working to identify the suspect of a shooting that took place on Dec. 30 inside a KCATA bus.
Three injured in shooting at south Kansas City funeral home
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating reports of a shooting at a funeral home with multiple victims.
Kansas City man charged in 2022 deadly shooting near Westport Ale House
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man faces multiple charges in a 2022 shooting in Westport that left one person dead and others injured.
Comments / 0