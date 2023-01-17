ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northeastnews.net

Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building

This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

2 children, 1 adult die in Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children and one adult died because of a house fire in Topeka Friday morning, while another adult is in the hospital. The original call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Warren Avenue. Firefighters found a total of four people inside, according to the fire department. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence

A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

New Livingston County Most Wanted

A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Police Booked Man On Four Warrants

A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

