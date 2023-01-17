Charles Douglas “Doug” Hopkins , age 91 of Vale, passed away peacefully, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his residence. He was born May 11, 1931 in Belmont to the late Charles Howard and Grace Robinson Hopkins. He attended Belmont High School and was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Army serving from Oct. 17, 1952 to Oct. 16, 1954. Doug retired from Package Products in Charlotte. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be remembered fondly by his family and friends.

VALE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO