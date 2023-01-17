ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Rebuilding ‘Big Blue Wall’ is Coen’s first priority

In his second stint as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, Liam Coen’s top priority is to get the offensive line back on track. “That’s the number one priority when we get there is diving into that position group. Both personnel-wise, schematically, fundamentally, technique, attitude, demeanor,” Coen said. “All of that needs to get (dived) into really quickly when we get there.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Comeback Cats top Dawgs

Entucky coach John Calipari has repeatedly said his past and former players aren’t robots or machines. He’s often added his current standout Oscar Tshiebwe isn’t human. Tshiebwe was unstoppable against Georgia Tuesday night. The Kentucky senior forward and reigning college basketball Player of the Year, scored a...
LEXINGTON, KY

