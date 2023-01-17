In his second stint as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, Liam Coen’s top priority is to get the offensive line back on track. “That’s the number one priority when we get there is diving into that position group. Both personnel-wise, schematically, fundamentally, technique, attitude, demeanor,” Coen said. “All of that needs to get (dived) into really quickly when we get there.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO