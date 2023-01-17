Read full article on original website
Related
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
After almost doubling enrollment in three years, OTC's ag program seeks funds to expand
To add space for its fast-growing agriculture program, Ozarks Technical Community College is asking for help from the state. The Springfield college requested $2.5 million in funding from the MoExcels Workforce Initiative to construct a new facility for two programs — agriculture and electrical distribution systems, commonly known as lineworkers — on the Richwood Valley campus.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
k12dive.com
Momentum grows for family engagement in teacher prep
There is growing momentum to break down barriers between family engagement practices and educator preparation programs. “Historically, family engagement and educator preparation have always operated in silos,” said Weadé James, senior director of development and research at the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, or AACTE. But...
geteducated.com
Graduate Certificate in Management
Pursue a customizable Graduate Certificate in Management online to pursue leadership roles in any industry. The personalized program is designed for the working adult student in need of flexible benefits, such as multiple start dates per year. Students can apply credits from this certificate to a degree in management from Rockhurst University.
Nieman Lab
A new fellowship enlists students to fill reporting gaps on HBCUs
When Jarrett Carter Sr. launched HBCU Digest in 2010, it was to fill a gap in thoughtful and rigorous higher education journalism on historically Black colleges and universities in the United States. As a student at Morgan State University in the early 2000s, Carter wanted to be a sports writer....
