It's been 25 years Dawson's Creek premiered. In honor of the huge milestone, Dawson himself, James Van Der Beek, took to Instagram to reflect on the show that made him a star. "25 years ago today… my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day… instantly," Van Der Beek wrote alongside a throwback pic of himself. "It was the culmination of 5 years of auditioning, hundreds of hours on stage, thousands of hours traveling, preparing, dreaming, hoping, hearing 'no,' and making up reasons to keep going. But the shift was overnight."

22 HOURS AGO