A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex Corey Feldman, Talks First Date After 25 Years Apart
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman are reliving their past together. The exes had a touching reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show this week after 25 years apart, and they gushed about one another and growing up together. "I'm so happy to see you. I can't even tell you," Barrymore tells...
'Dawson's Creek' Turns 25: See James Van Der Beek's Throwback Pic and Heartfelt Message
It's been 25 years Dawson's Creek premiered. In honor of the huge milestone, Dawson himself, James Van Der Beek, took to Instagram to reflect on the show that made him a star. "25 years ago today… my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day… instantly," Van Der Beek wrote alongside a throwback pic of himself. "It was the culmination of 5 years of auditioning, hundreds of hours on stage, thousands of hours traveling, preparing, dreaming, hoping, hearing 'no,' and making up reasons to keep going. But the shift was overnight."
Brittany Snow's Ex Tyler Stanaland and 'Selling the OC's Alex Hall Vacation in Dubai Amid His Divorce
Brittany Snow's ex has been spotted with another woman. Shortly after the 36-year-old actress filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland, Page Six reports he was spotted with his Selling the OC co-star, Alex Hall, in Dubai. An eyewitness told the outlet that they saw the Netflix stars at Wavehouse, an...
Octavia Spencer Reflects on 'Fruitvale Station' With Michael B. Jordan 10 Years Later (Exclusive)
Octavia Spencer is looking back on Fruitvale Station. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 52-year-old actress on the red carpet for Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told, and she reflected on the film, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Jan. 19. "I signed on because everything I wanted to see in...
Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Dating Rumors with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Happily alone! Selena Gomez is responding to reports that she's sparked a romance with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. After reports and rumors began to surface earlier this week that Gomez and Taggart were an item, the songstress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death
Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'On a Break' From Relationship and Leading 'Different Lifestyles,' Source Says
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking some time apart. A source tells ET that the parents of two are currently "on a break" from their romance. "The two have had an up and down relationship," the source says, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."
Natasha Lyonne Gets Emotional Over Friends' Support as Tracee Ellis Ross Crashes Her Interview (Exclusive)
Natasha Lyonne had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when she stepped out in Hollywood to launch her new detective series, Poker Face. The star and executive producer of the Peacock mystery was surrounded by her famous friends at the Los Angeles premiere, some of whom appear in the 10-episode case-of-the-week series and some who showed up to lend their support.
Jane Fonda Says Tom Brady Made Her 'Weak in the Knees' on '80 For Brady' Set (Exclusive)
The cast of 80 For Brady are living legends in their own right, but even they can get a little starstruck from time to time!. and Sally Field sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner this week to dish all about their upcoming film -- and the major football star at the center of it all.
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage
Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
Josh Segarra Talks Easter Egg-Filled 'Scream 6' and 'The Other Two' Season 3 (Exclusive)
After first breaking out with roles in Arrow and Sirens and portraying Emilio Estefan in the Broadway musical, On Your Feet!, Josh Segarra has established himself as one of TV's funniest supporting players, especially thanks to his turns as footwear enthusiast and rising designer Lance Arroyo on HBO Max's The Other Two and the fun-loving supportive lawyer Pug on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.
Mel B Reveals Her Dream Casting for a Spice Girls Biopic and Gives a Reunion Update (Exclusive)
With the recent slate of musical biopics bringing real-life stories to the big screen, could a Spice Girls movie be in our future?. Mel B isn't sure, but when the performer sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to talk about her upcoming appearance on the extreme reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she offered up a few casting ideas for who could play her and her fellow Spice Girls.
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Reveals How Sean Lowe Alleviated His Pre-Show Fears (Exclusive)
Sean Lowe's love story makes Zach Shallcross believe in the power of The Bachelor. Only Entertainment Tonight was at the Bachelor Mansion just before Zach welcomed 30 women on his journey for love, and the 26-year-old tech executive revealed how a former franchise lead allayed his fears about the road ahead.
Nick Viall Reveals How Tom Hanks Played a Role in His Proposal to Natalie Joy
Tom Hanks helped Nick Viall pop the question! On the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast, the former Bachelor revealed how the A-list star unknowingly played a big role in his proposal to Natalie Joy. When Viall set out to pop the question, he decided he wanted to do...
'Emily In Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Ditches His Suits for a Baby Blue Skirt at Paris Fashion Week
Lucien Laviscount can wear the hell out of a suit. Same goes for a skirt. The Emily in Paris star on Thursday turned heads when he arrived at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a baby blue pleated skirt worn over wide-leg trousers. To top off the look, Laviscount opted for a Louis Vuitton cartoon sweater.
Alison Sweeney Says She's Ready to Make a Third 'Wedding Veil' Trilogy for Hallmark (Exclusive)
When Hallmark moved forward with a second trilogy of Wedding Veil movies following the success of the first three films, the cast -- led by Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney -- were just as excited as fans were to continue to tell the stories of best friends Avery, Emma and Tracy.
Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland Four Months After Split
Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tyler Stanaland, four months after the pair announced their separation. According to court documents obtained by ET, the 36-year-old Pitch Perfect star signed her paperwork for the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Per the filing, the two have a prenuptial agreement, which Snow cited in regard to spousal support and separate property.
