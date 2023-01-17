Read full article on original website
guttenbergpress.com
James William “Jimmy” Ritchie
James William “Jimmy” Ritchie age 67 of Onalaska, Wisc. passed away due to a heart attack Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, Wisc. He was born May 23, 1955, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Donald and Edith (Lechnir) Ritchie. Jimmy’s life...
guttenbergpress.com
Erma Martha (Geisler) Williamson
It is with great sadness that Erma Martha (Geisler) Williamson, 105, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Erma was born November 22, 1917 on her parent’s Dutch Ridge farm Wauzeka, Wisc., Crawford County, to Leo Andrew Geisler and Rose Mary (Cumiskey) Geisler. Early in Erma’s life she recalled not having electricity only kerosene lamps, no radio or TV, carrying water from the spring for drinking, and her father using a team of horses for the farm work. She attended the Dutch Ridge Country School and later Prairie du Chien High School graduating from Rockford, IA High School. Prior to graduating high school her parents built a meat market/butcher shop in Prairie du Chien. When the day came to move from the farm to Prairie du Chien, they used the team of horses and a sled. They would stop at various farm homes along the way to get warm. Erma worked in her parent’s meat market/butcher shop and grocery store in Prairie du Chien and delivered fliers for the Reagent Theater while in high school. She also clerked at the Wacouta Variety on Blackhawk Avenue in Prairie du Chien and eventually moved to Rockford, Iowa due to the Depression. This is where she met the love of her life, Royal.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
guttenbergpress.com
Loyd Frederick “Jr.” Beesecker
Loyd Frederick “Jr.” Beesecker, age 79, of Cassville, died peacefully at home with this wife by his side on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born on June 16, 1943, in Boscobel, the son of Loyd Sr. and Gertrude (Martin) Beesecker; he was the oldest of 10 children. On July 20, 1963, Jr. married Jo Marie Wieser in Prairie du Chien; together they cherished 62 years. Jr. started working at Dubuque Gases & Steal at the age of 22 and went on attend Diesel Truck Driving School. He graduated on September 7, 1968. Following graduation, Jr. started driving semi for Flexsteel and drove for 37 years, retiring in 2005.
guttenbergpress.com
Michael J. Burr
Michael J. Burr age 67 of Prairie du Chien, passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. He was born on October 2, 1955, in Prairie du Chien the son of Alonzo and J. Anita (Haupt) Burr. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1973. Michael married Barbara Thornton on August 5, 1978, in McGregor, IA and later divorced. He later married Joann Bender in 2007 and later divorced. Michael was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish. He enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Michael’s sense of humor will be missed by all. He is survived by his children: Melissa (Jeff) Marshall, Steven, and Sarah (Johnny McArthur) King, his sister: Connie Burr, sisters-in-law: Carol Burr and Joanne Peterson-Brooks, 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter: Brenda Cipra, brothers: Gerald, Robert, and Larry, sisters: Julie and Mary.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
KIMT
One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries. According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a...
guttenbergpress.com
Roger Head
Roger Head, age 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born in Seneca, WI on June 2, 1946 to the late Martin and Emma (Hutter) Head. Roger was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Prew on June 24, 1967 in Eastman, WI.
guttenbergpress.com
Gwendolyn Marie Barker
Gwendolyn Marie Barker, 73, of Woodman, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 18, 2022, following a short illness. Gwen was born on July 11, 1949, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the daughter of Robert Bernard and Helen Ruby (Rennecker) Veach and later moved to Moline, IL, where she attended school. Gwen married Charles (Butch) Alan Barker and they had two children, Scott Alan and Rebecca (Becky) Lynn; the family lived in Moline, IL, Dubuque and St. Catherine’s, IA, and Woodman, WI. Butch preceded her in death on February 11, 2009.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Killed in Industrial Accident in Dyersville
One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an industrial accident at FarmTek in Dyersville yesterday. According to a press release from the Dyersville Police Department, multiple agencies and off-duty personnel were called for a fall at Farmtek, 1440 Field of Dreams Way just after 8:30 yesterday morning. When...
kchanews.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Cresco Times
It’s a Boy!
CRESCO - Newborn Ryer Allyn Rose became the First Baby of 2023 when he made his appearance on Jan. 2 at 8:31 a.m. The little prince joins his parents, Courtney Meyer and Nic Rose of Schley, and big brother, Greyson, age seven. He was seven pounds, nine ounces and 19 inches long.
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
Waukon man arrested in shots fired incident
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office say they were contacted at 4:15 p.m. Saturday regarding someone allegedly shooting firearms at a residence in the 800 block of North Woods Lane in Waukon. Negotiators from both Allamakee County and Iowa State Patrol conducted a welfare check and made contact with the individual, Mitchell Fink.
KAAL-TV
Police need help in finding missing girl from Mitchell County
(ABC 6 News) – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage, Iowa Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. A Facebook social media post said that Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen, 13, has been missing since 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. She’s approximately 5’4″ and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
KIMT
Howard County company gets state tax breaks for $48 million expansion
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Howard County business is getting tax breaks to support an expansion. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board on Friday approved High Quality Jobs tax benefits for Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs. The company opened in 2017 and buys livestock from more than 400 independent cattle producers in northeastern Iowa.
KCRG.com
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
HAWKEYE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly striking her husband multiple times in the head with a sword. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on P Avenue in rural Hawkeye for a report of domestic assault on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m.
kchanews.com
IC School in Charles City Locked Down, Arizona Man Arrested for Murder
Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon as law enforcement was apprehending a man wanted for murder in Arizona. IC Principal Laurie Field says they were alerted by Charles City Police about noon that law enforcement would be executing a...
