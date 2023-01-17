Read full article on original website
Erma Martha (Geisler) Williamson
It is with great sadness that Erma Martha (Geisler) Williamson, 105, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Erma was born November 22, 1917 on her parent’s Dutch Ridge farm Wauzeka, Wisc., Crawford County, to Leo Andrew Geisler and Rose Mary (Cumiskey) Geisler. Early in Erma’s life she recalled not having electricity only kerosene lamps, no radio or TV, carrying water from the spring for drinking, and her father using a team of horses for the farm work. She attended the Dutch Ridge Country School and later Prairie du Chien High School graduating from Rockford, IA High School. Prior to graduating high school her parents built a meat market/butcher shop in Prairie du Chien. When the day came to move from the farm to Prairie du Chien, they used the team of horses and a sled. They would stop at various farm homes along the way to get warm. Erma worked in her parent’s meat market/butcher shop and grocery store in Prairie du Chien and delivered fliers for the Reagent Theater while in high school. She also clerked at the Wacouta Variety on Blackhawk Avenue in Prairie du Chien and eventually moved to Rockford, Iowa due to the Depression. This is where she met the love of her life, Royal.
John R. Nichols III
John R. Nichols III, age 15, of Prairie du Chien passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home in Prairie du Chien. He was born in Prairie du Chien on June 22, 2007, the son of John and Candice (Ramos) Nichols Jr. John was currently a sophomore at Prairie du Chien High School and enjoyed playing football as an extracurricular. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed motorsports like 4-wheeling and go-carts. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. John particularly looked after his little brother Austin and would often spend quality time with him, talking and playing video games. He is survived by his parents John and Candice; his siblings Chasity, Christina, and Austin Nichols; and his grandparents John Nichols and Dawn Molter, and David Ramos, Diane Buchda, and Rose Walling.
John D. Washkuhn
John D. Washkuhn, age 82 of Lynxville, Wis. passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, with his wife by his side. He was born on May 5, 1940, at Shell Lake, Wis. to William and Elizabeth (Blood) Washkuhn. John completed his engineering degree...
Sharey Lynn Kasey
Sharey Lynn Kasey, who resided in Prairie du Chien from 1970 to 2018, died on December 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin after recurring lung and heart problems. She was born April 28, 1948 to Earl and Vivian (Sagunsky) Grams. She attended Sheboygan North High School...
Loyd Frederick “Jr.” Beesecker
Loyd Frederick “Jr.” Beesecker, age 79, of Cassville, died peacefully at home with this wife by his side on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born on June 16, 1943, in Boscobel, the son of Loyd Sr. and Gertrude (Martin) Beesecker; he was the oldest of 10 children. On July 20, 1963, Jr. married Jo Marie Wieser in Prairie du Chien; together they cherished 62 years. Jr. started working at Dubuque Gases & Steal at the age of 22 and went on attend Diesel Truck Driving School. He graduated on September 7, 1968. Following graduation, Jr. started driving semi for Flexsteel and drove for 37 years, retiring in 2005.
Gwendolyn Marie Barker
Gwendolyn Marie Barker, 73, of Woodman, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 18, 2022, following a short illness. Gwen was born on July 11, 1949, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the daughter of Robert Bernard and Helen Ruby (Rennecker) Veach and later moved to Moline, IL, where she attended school. Gwen married Charles (Butch) Alan Barker and they had two children, Scott Alan and Rebecca (Becky) Lynn; the family lived in Moline, IL, Dubuque and St. Catherine’s, IA, and Woodman, WI. Butch preceded her in death on February 11, 2009.
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Wintry mix arrives late this afternoon and evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later this afternoon into the evening hours. Plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow, then transition to snow as the night goes on. At this time, we expect the heaviest snowfall amounts to occur over the far northwest areas, generally northwest of a Waterloo to Guttenberg line. In this area, 4-8″ of snow is expected. Farther south, there will be a sharp decline in snowfall amounts as more wintry mix occurs over our central and south zones. At this time, accumulation in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City continues to look limited and generally confined to a few inches at most. South of I-80, accumulations will be sharply limited due to warmer temperatures and the general track of the system. Plan on scattered snow to move out of the area by midday Thursday.
One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries. According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a...
Roger Head
Roger Head, age 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born in Seneca, WI on June 2, 1946 to the late Martin and Emma (Hutter) Head. Roger was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Prew on June 24, 1967 in Eastman, WI.
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Manchester Man Killed in Industrial Accident in Dyersville
One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an industrial accident at FarmTek in Dyersville yesterday. According to a press release from the Dyersville Police Department, multiple agencies and off-duty personnel were called for a fall at Farmtek, 1440 Field of Dreams Way just after 8:30 yesterday morning. When...
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Sending Explicit Video
A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation after being accused of harassing a girl by sending an explicit video of her. 18 year old Anthony Hunt was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that Hunt shared of video of himself engaged in a sexual act with a girl younger than 18 last spring. Authorities found the video on Hunt’s cellphone after executing a search warrant.
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
HAWKEYE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly striking her husband multiple times in the head with a sword. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on P Avenue in rural Hawkeye for a report of domestic assault on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m.
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child. According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street. A masked and armed intruder, later to be identified as Pattrick O’Brine, gained entry to the home by breaking out a basement window. A resident of the home was there with their 10-year-old son at the time. After seeing the armed intruder, the resident discharged their firearm three times, hitting O’Brine twice. O’Brine died at the scene.
Decade Old Murder Trial Pushed Back
The trial for a man who allegedly murdered a rural Nashua man more than a decade ago has been pushed back to October, according to KIMT. 49 year old Randy Patrie is accused of shooting 70 year old Carl Gallmeyer to death in his home in October of 2012. Patrie initially pleaded guilty to Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and was sentenced to life in prison. That sentence was reduced to 20 years in prison on appeal and so a Murder charge was filed against him in January of last year. The new trial is scheduled to begin on October 18th in Chickasaw County District Court.
Woman strikes another in head with bottle at Dubuque bar
Police said a woman struck another woman in the head with an empty bottle Sunday in a Dubuque bar, causing a concussion. 21 year old Marlee Basten, of Dubuque, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that police responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to Sportsters Pub, to investigate a report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day. Bar staff told police that Basten began yelling at another woman Sunday afternoon when both were patrons of the bar. Surveillance video shows that Basten moved close to the woman’s face while holding an empty bottle in her hand. Basten briefly returned to her table before walking toward the woman. Once she was behind the woman, Basten was seen swinging the bottle and striking her on the back of the head. Officers later met with the woman and learned that she was treated and released from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a concussion.
