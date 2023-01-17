Read full article on original website
Related
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Fed just gave a veiled warning to investors: Expect more stocks pain if markets keep betting on rate cuts
Bets on a Fed pivot "would complicate the committee's efforts to restore price stability," minutes from the central bank's December meeting read.
Russia's central bank sold $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on Jan. 13
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Markets and the economy are facing a meltdown in 2023 that could escalate into a new world war, says market veteran who called the dot-com bust
A veteran trend watcher who called the dot-com bust warned of dire consequences if the Fed takes it too far in raising interest rates.
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
US News and World Report
Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End
LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
Tokyo shares jump after Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged
Asian shares advanced Wednesday, with Tokyo gaining more than 2% after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Oil prices rose and U.S. futures edged higher. The Bank of Japan shook markets in December with a surprise widening of its target range for yields on long-term government bonds. It kept that range in its latest policy statement, despite recent cases when yields on 10-year government bonds exceeded the 0.5% upward limit. Inflation has been more subdued in Japan than in the U.S. and...
FTX money trails leading to politicians, media, and other crypto exchanges point to the deep influence of Sam Bankman-Fried
Insider's Phil Rosen explains the strangest and latest developments surrounding the now-defunct crypto firm and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
investing.com
BOJ may raise yield cap again by mid-year, says academic Ito
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may raise a cap set around its 10-year bond yield target to 0.75% or double it to 1.0% by around mid-year if inflation overshoots its expectations, Columbia University academic Takatoshi Ito said on Thursday. Any such move would not happen at least...
Japan yields tumble to well below policy cap as BOJ stands pat
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields tumbled, falling the most in two decades at one point on Wednesday, retreating sharply from the central bank's 0.5% ceiling after policymakers decided to keep yield curve controls in place.
investing.com
U.S. stocks were falling as recession fears return
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling after new data on the labor market fueled fresh fears about the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases. At 10:51 ET (15:51 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 250 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.9%, and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.1%.
investing.com
Yen tumbles on BoJ decision, US data enters the limelight
Yen falls as BoJ defies bets for more policy tweaks. US retail sales and PPI data the dollar’s next test. Yen tumbles as BoJ keeps yield control policy untouched. The protagonist in the first chapter of today’s FX episode is the Japanese yen, which came under strong selling interest after the Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy, disappointing expectations that it could further tweak its yield curve control policy.
investing.com
Gold’s new year rally fizzles ahead of Fed cues, U.S. data deluge
Investing.com -- A new year rally in gold prices appeared to have run out of steam, with the yellow metal hovering below an eight-month high on Wednesday as markets hunkered down before a slew of Federal Reserve speakers and U.S. economic data due this week. While expectations of a less...
investing.com
Asia FX drifts lower on hawkish Fedspeak, weekly losses on tap
Investing.com -- Most Asian currencies fell on Friday, and were set to close the week lower following hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials, as well as growing concerns over a potential recession this year. China-exposed currencies were the worst performers this week, even as data released earlier showed that...
Comments / 0