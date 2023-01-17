ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices fall from multi-month highs

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
US News and World Report

Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End

LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
The Independent

Tokyo shares jump after Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged

Asian shares advanced Wednesday, with Tokyo gaining more than 2% after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Oil prices rose and U.S. futures edged higher. The Bank of Japan shook markets in December with a surprise widening of its target range for yields on long-term government bonds. It kept that range in its latest policy statement, despite recent cases when yields on 10-year government bonds exceeded the 0.5% upward limit. Inflation has been more subdued in Japan than in the U.S. and...
investing.com

BOJ may raise yield cap again by mid-year, says academic Ito

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may raise a cap set around its 10-year bond yield target to 0.75% or double it to 1.0% by around mid-year if inflation overshoots its expectations, Columbia University academic Takatoshi Ito said on Thursday. Any such move would not happen at least...
investing.com

U.S. stocks were falling as recession fears return

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling after new data on the labor market fueled fresh fears about the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases. At 10:51 ET (15:51 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 250 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.9%, and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.1%.
investing.com

Yen tumbles on BoJ decision, US data enters the limelight

Yen falls as BoJ defies bets for more policy tweaks. US retail sales and PPI data the dollar’s next test. Yen tumbles as BoJ keeps yield control policy untouched. The protagonist in the first chapter of today’s FX episode is the Japanese yen, which came under strong selling interest after the Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy, disappointing expectations that it could further tweak its yield curve control policy.
investing.com

Gold’s new year rally fizzles ahead of Fed cues, U.S. data deluge

Investing.com -- A new year rally in gold prices appeared to have run out of steam, with the yellow metal hovering below an eight-month high on Wednesday as markets hunkered down before a slew of Federal Reserve speakers and U.S. economic data due this week. While expectations of a less...
investing.com

Asia FX drifts lower on hawkish Fedspeak, weekly losses on tap

Investing.com -- Most Asian currencies fell on Friday, and were set to close the week lower following hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials, as well as growing concerns over a potential recession this year. China-exposed currencies were the worst performers this week, even as data released earlier showed that...

