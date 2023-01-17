‘It’s extremely frustrating’: Diabetics struggle to find medication amid Ozempic shortage

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Woonsocket Call
Diabetes Specialist John Heary Treats the Cause and Not the Symptom
Dr. John Heary is a type 2 diabetes specialist certified in functional medicine, functional nutrition, and peripheral neuropathy. After witnessing someone close succumb to the disease, he dedicated his life to reversing the progress of diabetes in other people. Type 2 Diabetes is a long-lasting progressive health disease that causes...
Diabetic nurse sacked for taking medication from GP surgery wins £40,000 payout
A diabetic nurse who took medication from the GP surgery where she worked to avoid a hypoglycemic attack was awarded £40,000 after they sacked her.Clair McCluskey was fired from her job as a practice nurse at the Armadale Group Practice in Bathgate, West Lothian, where she was also a patient.She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 17 and the surgery was aware of her condition and that it had led to her being admitted to A&E in December 2020.The surgery did not have a policy regarding staff use of medicinal supplies such as plasters, bandages, and paracetamol...
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
I prescribe the popular weight-loss drug semaglutide to my patients. I hesitate to call it a magic bullet.
Dr. Paul Kolodzik prescribed Ozempic to his diabetic patients for years. As soon as the drug became a weight-loss tool, there was a shortage.
msn.com
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
At a doctor's office in Italy, a female patient presented with a swollen belly and stomach pains, and said that she had gained about 55 pounds over the past ten months. The symptoms normally might point to pregnancy — if the patient wasn't 62 years old. Besides the stomach...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
Medical News Today
Which foods may help to prevent stroke?
A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
To lower harmful cholesterol, follow Some medical advice.
High cholesterol levels can be a significant risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other heart-related conditions. Thankfully, there are several ways to lower bad cholesterol and protect your heart. Here are 9 tips from professionals to lower your cholesterol.
Liver Inflammation (Chronic) in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Liver inflammation (chronic) in dogs is a condition that involves the liver becoming inflamed. It is a serious condition that needs treating early. The post Liver Inflammation (Chronic) in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
Medical News Today
What medications can help with narcolepsy?
Narcolepsy is a neurological condition that affects typical sleep-wake cycles and can severely affect daily activities. Many medications are available to treat the condition and its symptoms, such as modafinil and antidepressants. Narcolepsy is a long-term condition that affects sleep patterns. The condition may cause excessive sleepiness during the day...
New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.
diabetesdaily.com
Diabetes and High Potassium Levels
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of having high potassium levels, or hyperkalemia. Unfortunately, most people do not realize they have this potentially life-threatening condition until they are in the emergency room. Find out how you can check your potassium levels and prevent complications.
MedicineNet.com
How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?
Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
Researchers found ginger extract can reduce knee pain in 247 patients with osteoarthritis, arthritis, and rheumatism
Ginger is one of the most popular and healthiest spices in the world. It is full of nutrients and bioactive compounds with significant health benefits. There have been centuries of use of this spice in Indian medicine. There are numerous benefits associated with this herb, including aiding digestion, reducing nausea, preventing colds and flu, soothing the stomach, relieving stomach pain, and promoting weight loss.
The Daily
New study from UW researcher shows sugar’s role in kidney disease
In a recently released study co-authored by a UW professor, sugar — or more specifically, glucose — has been identified as a major influence in the development of polycystic kidney disease (PKD). The disease, which is incurable, affects over 12 million individuals across the globe. Published late last...
Healthline
Pain Medications and Kidney Health
NSAIDs can pose a risk to your kidney health. But while acetaminophen may be safer, all pain medications should be taken with a doctor’s supervision if you have kidney disease. It’s almost a reflex: You have an ache or pain, so you reach for an over-the-counter (OTC) pain medication....
Medical News Today
Foods to avoid with macular degeneration
Doctors recommend that people with macular degeneration avoid simple carbohydrates and foods high in cholesterol. The macula is the part of the eyes that controls central vision. Macular degeneration is. in people after 60 years of age. According to a. , it currently affects 196 million people and is estimated...
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT
The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0