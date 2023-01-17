Read full article on original website
Related
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. “We’re definitely in a crisis,” said Rajesh Narayanan, professor at LSU College of Business. Louisiana has seen an unprecedented number of...
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana reports five CDW cases in eastern parish
Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The parish is along the Mississippi River in east Louisiana. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and brought to seven...
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
There's a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana.
Entergy customers to pay $5 a month for 15 years for Hurricane Ida repairs
BATON ROUGE, La. — If you're an Entergy Louisiana customer, you'll start seeing an additional charge on your monthly bill soon. On Wednesday, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved Entergy Louisiana's request to finance $1.5 billion in storm costs related to Hurricane Ida. According to Entergy, the average customer...
bizmagsb.com
Registration now open for Louisiana General Contractors Seminar
BATON ROUGE, La. — Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s General Contractors Seminar. The 10-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The LCAI General Contractors Seminar will provide foundational technical knowledge essential to a general contractor in order to sustain and grow a business in the construction industry.
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana study finds ‘Yellowstone’ series brought in 2.1 million visitors, $730 million in spending
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana study has found the Yellowstone series has generated an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021. UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and UM’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research conducted the study. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Public Service Commission ensures Entergy has skin in the game
During a busy day at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Commission secured a $180 Million savings for Entergy customers and laid the groundwork for ensuring Entergy refunds around $600 Million to customers. Louisianans, unfortunately, are no stranger to storm costs. In February of 2022, when the Commission approved Entergy...
Fairfield Sun Times
Wyoming electric vehicle resolution meant to support oil and gas industry, lawmaker says
(The Center Square) – Wyoming lawmakers have introduced a resolution that denounces electric vehicles and pledges support for the oil and gas industry. Senate Joint Resolution 0004 expresses "support for phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035." The measure, however, will “not do anything...
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
La. Dept. of Corrections hosts job fair; seeking correctional officers, nurses
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections is amping up its efforts to recruit more employees, but the real work comes with retention. Retention has been an issue for correctional centers across the country, but the DOC is trying a variety of methods to keep people in the system.
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
KTBS
Louisiana's biggest land-building project likely to cause spike in shrimp, oyster prices
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Louisiana's largest-ever coastal restoration project may have a hidden cost Louisianans will pay when they order a round of oysters or buy a bag of shrimp at the grocery store. The $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will likely have the unintended consequence of jacking up the...
Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor
It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Fairfield Sun Times
Chris Gallus appointed to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Chris Gallus has been appointed to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices. Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte, appointed Gallus who is filling the vacancy after former Commissioner Jeff Mangan resigned, effective December 30, 2022. “Montanans deserve a political system that is transparent and ethical, and they...
State Rep. Richard Nelson announces candidacy for Louisiana governor
State Rep. Richard Nelson (R-Mandeville) has announced his candidacy for governor of Louisiana.
When did Louis Gurvich become king of the La. GOP?
“You know I used to think that independent thinking and the Republican Party were in alignment,” writes WWL’s Newell Normand. Find out what’s shifting his perspective.
Comments / 1