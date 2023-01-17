ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Alleman Catholic High School Won’t Have A Football Team In 2023

Alleman Catholic High School football fans will not have a chance to cheer for their Pioneers during the upcoming 2023 high school football season. School officials announced that they will not be fielding a varsity team this fall. On Wednesday, school officials from Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Illinois-Iowa Game Sold Out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday that its home men’s basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4, has reached sellout status. The game, which is scheduled to tipoff at 1:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on FOX, will be the only regular season contest between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini.
IOWA CITY, IA
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11

GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
GALESBURG, IL
Pay It Forward | Brayden's Winter Wonderland

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Brayden Mildren has been enamored with Christmas inflatable yard decorations since he was a toddler. “It all started when they bought the first inflatable for fun because it was Christmas time. I went from one to so many,” Brayden said. One year Brayden's family had...
MOLINE, IL
Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition

An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
GALESBURG, IL
LeClaire hosting inaugural Eagle Fest Jan. 21-22

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Witness majestic bald eagles fly above the Mississippi River during LeClaire's inaugural Eagle Festival this weekend. The City is hosting the festival Jan. 21-22 with several different events throughout the historic downtown and riverfront. Bald eagles are typically found in LeClaire and the surrounding Mississippi...
LE CLAIRE, IA
Rock Island police respond to 3 shots fired reports in 52 minutes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Three separate Rock Island shooting incidents occurred within under an hour on Friday morning, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. On Jan. 20 at 5:41 a.m., police received the first of three reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of 14th Street. Officers found a residence struck by multiple bullets, but no other injuries or damage was reported or found.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Don’t Miss The LeClaire Eagle Festival This Weekend

LeClaire Iowa is an amazing town where you can truly feel the heart of America. It has a lot to do for a spot many consider a small town. It's fitting that their website says,. Our quaint river town just might surprise you. With countless “can’t miss” events, unique boutiques, and yummy foodie favorites, LeClaire seamlessly blends a relaxing getaway with opportunities to create bold new memories. Come explore with us!
LE CLAIRE, IA
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
BETTENDORF, IA
St. Ambrose offering new online nursing program for nurses to further their careers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University announced on Jan. 17 that it is adding an online nursing program to its portfolio starting Fall 2023. The Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing will offer Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) to Bachelor of Science in nursing and registered nurse to BSN degree programs. It will also offer related certifications. The programs each take at least six semesters to complete.
DAVENPORT, IA
Moline apartment fire injures 1, displaces 11 Wednesday evening

MOLINE, Ill. — Almost a dozen residents of a Moline apartment building were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire ravaged a unit and injured both of its occupants, according to the Moline Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to Homewood Apartments in the 5600 block of 34th Avenue at...
MOLINE, IL
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business

A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
TIPTON, IA
Rock Island names Robert Graff as new fire chief

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — The City of Rock Island announced the selection of Robert Graff as the new fire chief, pending approval at the city council's Jan. 23 regular meeting. Graff has served as Assistant Fire Chief since 2016 and will replace the former Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey who retired on Jan. 6.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

