gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
Tasting Table

Olive Oil Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Recipe

You've likely made a loaf of banana bread before, and there's an even better chance that you tossed in some chocolate chips at some point. But have you ever considered making a loaf of olive oil chocolate chip banana bread? That's exactly what recipe developer Jessica Morone does in this recipe, and though it may seem like an odd oil choice at first thought, there are several reasons why olive oil is a special ingredient choice that really works here. "The olive oil in this banana bread is a special ingredient because it gives it a really nice flavor, and the olive oil combined with the sour cream in this recipe makes the banana bread incredibly moist," Morone explains.
Allrecipes.com

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Vividdog

Apple Crisp Recipe

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's Roasted Cabbage Is A Delicious Way To Down More Veggies

Although it's common knowledge that eating fruits and vegetables are good for you, it's easier said than done to get your daily recommended servings. According to ABC, a recent report states that only 10% of American adults are eating enough vegetables each day, and only 6.8% of Americans living at or below the poverty line get their daily servings of vegetables in.
Ridley's Wreckage

Five Ingredient- Monkey Bread 🐒

My daughter had a sleep over with a few friends last weekend and I made the girls some monkey bread the following morning for breakfast. I don't think I've ever seen it disappear so fast! I forget how quick, easy and delicious this bread is. Monkey bread comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated biscuit dough. It's cinnamon sugar pieces come out tender with lots of ooey gooey sweetness. I'm not going to lie, it was amazing with my cup of coffee that morning.
Vice

The Original Orange Chicken Recipe

2 pounds|920 grams boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch-by-1-inch cubes. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, salt, baking powder, and white pepper. Whisk to combine. Add the egg, 2 tablespoons of oil, and 3 cups|750 ml water, until it reaches the consistency of pancake batter. Add the chicken pieces and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
Allrecipes.com

Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Mix Greek yogurt, flour, and carne asada seasoning together in a medium bowl until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer to a surface dusted with self-rising flour, and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth. Continue adding flour as needed if the dough is too sticky.
gordonramsayclub.com

Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake

A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
Claudia Lamascolo

No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
thisisglamorous.com

Recipe: Salted Caramel & Chocolate Cake

IT’S BEEN ages since we featured things here, but recently happened upon this pretty sweet Salted Caramel Buttercream & Chocolate Cake by hint of vanilla on tumblr and thought it might be perfect for Valentine’s Day…. Ingredients. DEVILS FOOD CAKE. Recipe from Bouchon Bakery Cookbook. 202 g all-purpose...

