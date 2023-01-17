Blur has announced 14 February as the new date for its BLUR token launch. Blur’s growth has been impressive so far, as it has been able to attract a decent amount of volume. The community has been eagerly awaiting the introduction of the native token of the quickly developing Blur NFT marketplace. For some time, the Blur NFT marketplace has been preparing to launch BLUR, its native token. A date, but not the one that had been previously stated, had been set recently.

1 DAY AGO