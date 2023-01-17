Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
CFTC Commissioner advocates standard regulation for crypto industry: Is the era of DEXs over?
The U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is reportedly looking to implement global industry standards in crypto regulation. CFTC Commissioner Carline Pham has indicated that she was working to bring an industry standard regulation for the crypto industry. New proposal in the pipeline. Commissioner Pham’s comments come in the...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto lender Nexo settles with SEC at this absurd amount… Details inside
Nexo’s settlement with the SEC amounted to millions. The SEC ‘expected compliance’ from all firms that traded securities, as per the Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Nexo with selling unregistered securities on 19 January 2023. Allegedly, the...
ambcrypto.com
Breaking: FTX CEO is considering restarting crypto exchange
FTX CEO – John J. Ray III stated that he is considering bringing the dead crypto exchange back to life, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The CEO is currently overlooking the bankruptcy proceedings of the crypto exchange in the United States. And, the exchange that could make a comeback is FTX.com, which was operating on a global level.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin investors are on edge following Genesis’ bankruptcy announcement
Genesis’ bankruptcy filing revived concerns of a potential Bitcoin selloff. However, bulls charged through the FUD and passed the $22,000 price level. Genesis reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after failing to secure enough funds to cover its debt. The company, which was one of the largest institutional lenders at one point, has the potential to unwind all the gains achieved by Bitcoin [BTC] in January 2023.
ambcrypto.com
AAVE whales or V3 launch: What will be the token’s masterstroke in 2023?
AAVE whales have kept the momentum of accumulating the token since the new year started. The token might no longer be undervalued as the protocol’s third version could be launched this week. Over the last few days, the crypto market has slowed down its tremendous two-week 2023 performance, but...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin exchange supply maintains the drop, but will BTC’s resurgence change its fortune
Supply on centralized exchanges remains depleted despite an increase in Bitcoin network activity. Bulls might need to keep a cool head as 30-day SMA addresses had not finalized surpassing the 365-day SMA. The dishonesty of FTX, accompanied by the havoc experienced in 2022, led many Bitcoin [BTC] holders to switch...
ambcrypto.com
Personal information of crypto miners leaked through U.S. SEC emails
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission unintentionally leaked the personal information of 650 crypto miners. The email breach is in violation of the Privacy Act of 1974. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has come under fire for unintentionally leaking the personal information of hundreds of crypto miners. The leak was reportedly tied to a private investigation into Green, a blockchain firm working on creating a decentralized power grid.
ambcrypto.com
ENS attempts to revitalize dwindling interest through Coinbase
ENS partnered with Coinbase, adding human readable cb.id domains. ENS token volume and velocity increase, despite declining interest in ENS domain. In a recent update, ENS (Ethereum Name Service) partnered with Coinbase to add human-readable cb.id domains to its platform. This partnership would allow anyone with an Ethereum wallet to mint a group of letters as an NFT to be used in place of their alphanumeric blockchain address.
ambcrypto.com
Is MANA outcompeting SAND in terms of popularity? Data suggests…
MANA has seen increased whales transaction recently. The alt has rallied by over 130% within the last 30 days to put investors in profit. Investor enthusiasm for the potential of the Metaverse in 2022 helped Decentraland (MANA) gain much traction. However, since there had been little progress in the field, interest had dwindled, and the bear market may have worsened matters.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin sustains momentum as controversy rocks exchange’s recent listing
Some comments from the crypto community suggest that there could be a trading abettor after Binance listed RPL. The BNB momentum remained bullish although the volume flow was reduced. Binance, the exchange backing Binance Coin [BNB] is notorious for listing a lot of emerging cryptocurrencies, and its 18 January addition...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple [XRP] market weakens, but short traders can benefit at these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP weakened as BTC struggled to maintain its value at $21K. Uptrend momentum could be limited as active addresses and sentiment declined. The Ripple [XRP] market weakened after...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu reaches the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level – a wave of profit-taking could ensue
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Shiba Inu was firmly bullish and $0.0000118 can serve as support. The Fibonacci extension levels further north were marked out and can be tested...
ambcrypto.com
Will Optimism’s [OP] upgrades be enough to sustain the L2 race? Analyzing…
Optimism’s TVL lagged behind Arbitrum despite upgrades to protocol. Synthetix adoption drove transaction growth on Optimism, but daily active address suggested a decline in overall activity. Despite Optimism [OP] having the first mover advantage in the Layer 2 solutions space, newer solutions such as Arbitrum have outperformed the former...
ambcrypto.com
SEC lawsuit verdict by June? Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse hints at…
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse believed that the verdict in the lawsuit against the SEC may come by June 2023. The CEO criticized the actions of the SEC and described their conduct as “embarrassing.”. The ongoing lawsuit between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may end later this...
ambcrypto.com
This country launches stablecoin on Ethereum and Algorand… Details inside
The National Australia Bank has developed a stablecoin for carbon trading and overseas payments. AUDN will launch on Ethereum and Algorand. The National Australia Bank (NAB) has become the second major Australian bank to create a stablecoin, titled the AUDN. The stablecoin would allow its business customers to settle transactions on blockchain technology using Australian dollars in real-time.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] investors embrace risk-on approach, but beware of hidden risks
Bitcoin investor appetite has resumed, according to multiple indicators. However, there is still a risk for BTC’s downside. As per a CryptoQuant analysis on 19 January, multiple signals were determining the start of Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull run at press time. One of the biggest observations was that BTC’s holders shifted their coins from the spot to the derivatives market, as it allowed them to tap into leverage.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin sees a short-term rejection at resistance, will $0.075 be tested next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The Fibonacci retracement levels showed an important support level for bulls to defend. The daily timeframe market structure of Dogecoin remained bullish. Bitcoin saw a small rejection at...
ambcrypto.com
Blur NFT marketplace announces date for token launch, but here’s a caveat
Blur has announced 14 February as the new date for its BLUR token launch. Blur’s growth has been impressive so far, as it has been able to attract a decent amount of volume. The community has been eagerly awaiting the introduction of the native token of the quickly developing Blur NFT marketplace. For some time, the Blur NFT marketplace has been preparing to launch BLUR, its native token. A date, but not the one that had been previously stated, had been set recently.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: Will 2023 be a game-changer for the LINK long-term holders
Chainlink revealed its achievements in 2022 and its development plans for 2023. MVRV Ratio and funding rate increased along with the price. Co-founder of Chainlink [LINK] Sergey Nazarvo, recently published a blog that not only highlighted Chainlink’s achievements in 2022, but also the company’s plans for the current year.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Here’s how the tides have changed for BTC despite sharks’ input
Stablecoin inflow has been met with a decrease in Bitcoin reserves. Whales behavior could help BTC regain bullishness provided the UTXO value bands maintain status quo. The euphoria around Bitcoin [BTC] might have come to an abrupt end after the king coin failed to register significant gains for the first time in the new year.
Comments / 0