Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs
The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Bucks
On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold welcome the Bucks to town, looking to quickly wash the taste of Friday’s defeat out of their mouths. The Cavaliers suffered what was almost certainly their most disappointing loss of the season, dropping a 120-114 decision to a Warriors team that played an overtime contest the night before, was at the end of a five-game trip and was without four of five starters. Golden State still scored 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters, handing the sluggish Cavaliers their third loss in the last four outings.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Magic 123, Pelicans 110
Magic (17-28), Pelicans (26-20) Orlando may be struggling this season record-wise, but the Magic recently posted victories over Western Conference postseason contenders Oklahoma City, Golden State and Portland. They added another squad to that expanding list Friday, using a game-changing fourth-quarter surge to overtake New Orleans. The Pelicans went cold for a long stretch in the final stanza, as the Magic took command on the scoreboard, turning what had been a very competitive matchup through 36 minutes into a convincing final margin.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA
5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023
While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Nuggets
To stop a five-game skid, the Indiana Pacers will need to beat the No. 1 team in the Western Conference at their place. The Pacers (23-23) can avenge an early-season loss to the Denver Nuggets (32-13) at Ball Arena on Friday night in The Mile High City. Both teams are...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 106, Thunder 126
The Pacers got off to a rough start on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, so much so that head coach Rick Carlisle had to use two timeouts in the first four minutes. They never really recovered, as the Thunder (22-23) led from start to finish in a 126-106 victory. It was the fifth straight loss for the Pacers, who dropped to .500 on the season (23-23).
NBA
"Good To See That Happen" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
After a brutal losing streak where Utah had recently lost seven of eight, it's safe to say that the Jazz have turned the corner. They've since responded to win four of five, culminating in Wednesday's wire-to-wire 126-103 victory over the shorthanded LA Clippers. Six players scored in double figures as Utah has now climbed back to .500 on the season.
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s DPOY case + LeBron's scoring
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. JJJ, DPOY?. The league’s top two...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Raptors
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24) head back home to take on the Toronto Raptors (20-25) on Thursday night at Target Center. Minnesota is on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, 122-118. Seven players scored in the double-digits for the Timberwolves, with Jaden McDaniels posting a team-high 18 points. Kyle Anderson earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: All You Need To Know About Clips V. Spurs
Last Matchup: 11/19/22 LAC – 119 SAN 97 | Norman Powell: 26 - Jakob Poeltl: 20. The Clippers have won both their meetings with the Spurs so far this season. Los Angeles has had a longer winning streak against San Antonio to start a season just once, when they won all four regular season matchups in the series in the 1996-97 season.
NBA
"We Gave Into Their Physicality" | Utah Struggles Late, Falls 117-106 To Brooklyn
After winning four of five, Utah entered Friday night looking like a team capable of making a run over the next few weeks leading up to the trade deadline. But then Kyrie Irving came to town. Despite trailing by double digits early in the game, the Jazz battled back to...
NBA
"Our Team Showed Focus" | Markkanen's Return Sparks Utah In Wire-To-Wire Victory Over The Clippers
When speaking with media before tip against the Clippers, head coach Will Hardy was asked about Utah’s recent run of close games. Twelve of the Jazz’s last 13 games have come down to the final minute, with the last two decided by a single point. “I feel that...
NBA
Clifford’s Historic Win Ends Hornets’ Slide In Houston
Charlotte Cashes in on 20 Rockets Turnovers to Overcome Another Untimely Ball Injury. Starting off their second four-game road trip of the month, the Charlotte Hornets put an end to a troublesome five-game losing streak in historic fashion by knocking off the Houston Rockets, 122-117, on Wednesday night. Terry Rozier...
NBA
Kings Outlast Lakers in Another Hard Fought Loss
In what has become a frustratingly frequent occurrence over their current home stand, the Lakers lost another close game to a talented team, this time falling short to the Kings 116-111 on Wednesday night. The loss is the Lakers third in their last four games, but with a margin totaling only nine points over those losses, the team continues to hang tough only to suffer defeat at the end.
NBA
WDSU Fletcher Mackel on NBA trade scenarios, LeBron James and NBA scoring record | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (7:35) to fire up the trade machine and discuss his favorite trade NBA scenarios for the Pelicans and the rest of the Western Conference. The crew also talk about which teams in the West might...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: LaMelo's Injury, Coby White, The Corner Three
Mike Sutera: LaMelo suffered yet another ankle sprain. If I'm the Hornets I sit him the rest of the year. Tank and help get him healthy. Also read the Raptors have told teams they’re going to do something. Anunoby? More stuff: Indy supposedly open to trading Duarte. Soured on him already. Injured to start the season and really struggling with his shot. Wonder if there is a deal to be made with Knicks. They like Toppin. Knicks were big fans of his during the draft.
NBA
Recap: Dominant start launches Wizards to 116-105 win over Knicks
The Wizards walked into Madison Square Garden needing a win to get things back on track, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (27 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists) and Kristaps Porzingis (22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists), they did just that. In Bradley Beal's return to the court, the Wizards took down the Knicks 116-105.
