NASDAQ
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
KKR & Co. Inc. KKR shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $53.18. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks. The performance of finance stocks...
NASDAQ
What's Next For Alcoa After Tough Q4 Results?
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted a weaker-than-expected set of Q4 2022 results, weighed down by higher costs for energy and raw materials as well as sequentially lower pricing for both aluminum and alumina. While revenues fell 20% year-over-year to $2.66 billion, adjusted net loss came in at $123 million, or $0.70 per share. The company’s guidance for 2023 was also weaker than anticipated, with alumina shipments projected to stand at between 12.7 million to 12.9 million metric tons, marking a decline of about 0.5 million versus the last year partly due to curtailment at the company’s San Ciprián refinery in Spain. Shipments for the aluminum segment are projected at between of 2.5 to 2.6 million tons, as lower anticipated trading volumes are offset by higher volumes from the restart of the Alumar and Portland smelters.
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RVNC, SQ, OSTK
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC), where a total of 24,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.4% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Is FedEx Stock A Better Pick Over Its Peer?
We believe FedEx stock (NYSE: FDX) is currently a better pick over its peer UPS stock (NYSE: UPS), given its comparatively lower valuation of 0.5x trailing revenues than 1.4x for UPS. Although this gap in the valuation is largely justified given UPS’ superior profitability and lower financial risk, as discussed below, this valuation gap will likely narrow in favor of FedEx.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks Available at Bargain Basement Prices
It's never fun living through a protracted market decline. Watching your account balance fall day after day might be enough to make you want to give up investing altogether. Still, if there's an upside to a down market, it's that bargains often emerge as investors do give up on decent businesses just because their shares have sunk.
NASDAQ
Will General Electric Stock Rise Post Q4?
General Electric (NYSE: GE) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, January 24. We expect GE stock to post mixed results, with revenue falling short but earnings above the consensus estimate. GE’s Aerospace business should benefit from a continued rise in travel demand. The company completed the spinoff of its healthcare business earlier this month. GE Healthcare is now listed on NASDAQ (GEHC), and GE owns close to a 20% stake in the healthcare arm. GE has already released preliminary Q4 results for its healthcare business, with sales rising 7% y-o-y to $4.9 billion and 2023 revenue growth projected to be between 5 and 7%. Looking at GE stock, it has more room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of General Electric’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
NASDAQ
Boot Barn's (BOOT) Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 25, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $514.5 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. However, the bottom line is likely to decline...
NASDAQ
Microsoft Stock To Edge Past Consensus In Q2?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. We expect the stock to top the consensus estimates of revenues and earnings. The company outperformed the street expectations in the first quarter of FY 2023 (FY July- June), with total revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $50.1 billion. It was driven by a 9% rise in productivity & business processes and a 20% growth in the intelligent cloud segments, partially offset by a slight decrease in the more personal computing business. We expect the same trend to continue in the second-quarter results.
NASDAQ
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For Cognex (CGNX)
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off
Tired of watching your money sit idly by in a low-interest savings account? You can take advantage of the current economic climate and invest in low-priced growth stocks. As the economy continues to recover from the inflation and federal interest rate crises of 2022, many growth stocks are spring-loaded and set to soar. The companies below come from the recently volatile semiconductor industry. They have strong financial platforms and are expected to see significant growth in their revenue and earnings for the foreseeable future.
NASDAQ
1 No-Brainer Semiconductor Stock to Buy In 2023
When deciding what stocks to buy, investors often look for strong secular trends. Put another way, owning companies within industries that have long runways for growth ahead of them can be a smart place to put investing dollars. Few industries have a brighter future than semiconductors. It is almost impossible...
NASDAQ
Down 25% YoY, is Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS) a Buy Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stock is down about 25% over the past year, which raises the question of whether the media giant represents a good buying opportunity. The question becomes even more compelling considering that Disney stock is currently trading at the same levels it was trading at in 2015 - and that was way before the company launched its Disney + service, which is now one of its biggest growth divers.
NASDAQ
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/21/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. RLI CORP (RLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The...
