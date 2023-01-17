Read full article on original website
via.news
Gray Communications Systems And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Gray Communications Systems (GTN), Sierra Bancorp (BSRR), W.P. Carey REIT (WPC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Nustar Energy L.P. And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Nustar Energy L.P. (NS), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 9.87% to $225.60 at 15:13 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,875.44, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Enphase...
via.news
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF), Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), Southside Bancshares (SBSI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) 14.13% 2023-01-13 21:07:23. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) 4.37% 2023-01-05 03:46:17. Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 3.78%...
via.news
Bionano Genomics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 20.41% in 10 sessions from $1.47 at 2023-01-05, to $1.77 at 13:42 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Fidus Investment Corporation, Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior, S.A., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX), Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 9.57% 2023-01-19 07:09:09. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) 6.17%...
via.news
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation, Holly Energy Partners, L.P., Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) 8.32% 2023-01-16 15:06:08. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) 7.36% 2023-01-13 23:13:07. Ultrapar...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.09% Jump Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 11.09% to $5.21 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
SVB Financial Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.78% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) rising 13.78% to $284.49 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43. SVB Financial Group’s last close was $250.04, 64.53% below its 52-week high of $704.99. About SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is a multi-faceted...
via.news
Plug Power Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose by a staggering 20.93% in 10 sessions from $12.66 at 2023-01-05, to $15.31 at 19:27 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.96% to $10,852.27, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Kosmos Energy Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) jumped by a staggering 27.88% in 21 sessions from $6.17 to $7.89 at 15:53 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.9% to $15,709.14, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Jumps By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) rose by a staggering 34.7% in 21 sessions from $15.13 to $20.38 at 16:39 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.4% to $15,586.57, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,695.65. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.67% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 33.07% in 10 sessions from $48.93 at 2023-01-04, to $65.11 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences And Genworth Financial On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Xenetic Biosciences, Tattooed Chef, and Cronos Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
via.news
American Airlines Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) rose by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $12.81 at 2022-12-16, to $16.36 at 16:13 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.46% to $10,906.81, following the last session’s downward trend. American Airlines’s...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Over 10% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 10.66% to $5.19 at 13:29 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
via.news
FuboTV Stock Was 10.41% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with FuboTV rising 10.41% to $2.18 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.25% to $15,765.01, after three successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. FuboTV’s...
via.news
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 12:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,814.60. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,670.61 and 0.64% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,783.76.
