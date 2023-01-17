Read full article on original website
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Friday, 20 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,730.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1358, 99.99% below its average volume of 5308859406.56. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Artesian Resources Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ameren (AEE), Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA), CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
FuelCell Energy Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 25.86% in 10 sessions from $2.63 at 2023-01-05, to $3.31 at 14:13 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Bionano Genomics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 20.41% in 10 sessions from $1.47 at 2023-01-05, to $1.77 at 13:42 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
CBOE Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.27% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 20 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.85. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.59% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.17 and 8.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.71.
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, M.D.C. Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Superior Group of Companies (SGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 15.38% 2023-01-16 04:42:16. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 5.63% 2023-01-14 17:09:08.
Niu Technologies Stock Over 10% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 10.66% to $5.19 at 13:29 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks
The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Niu Technologies Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.09% Jump Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 11.09% to $5.21 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Niu Technologies’s...
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Nordic American Tankers Limited, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), Matthews International Corporation (MATW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 10.98% 2023-01-07 01:09:11. Nordic American Tankers...
EOG Resources And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – EOG Resources (EOG), Marriott International (MAR), Provident Financial Services (PFS) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) 28.95% 2023-01-22 01:14:14. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 8.5% 2023-01-15...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Nikkei 225 Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 3.98% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,849.00. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.78% up from its 52-week low and 8.12% down from its 52-week high.
Coinbase Stock 11.35% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coinbase rising 11.35% to $55.03 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Coinbase’s...
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 2% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:25 EST on Sunday, 22 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.552% up from its 52-week low and 12.393% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
USD/CHF Slides By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.87% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:21 EST on Sunday, 22 January, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.92. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.056% up from its 52-week low and 9.5% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Copper Futures Rises By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Wayfair And InterCloud Systems On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Wayfair, SVB Financial Group, and Coinbase. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Wayfair (W) 46.87...
