Bionano Genomics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 20.41% in 10 sessions from $1.47 at 2023-01-05, to $1.77 at 13:42 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, M.D.C. Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Superior Group of Companies (SGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 15.38% 2023-01-16 04:42:16. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 5.63% 2023-01-14 17:09:08.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT), East West Bancorp (EWBC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
SVB Financial Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.78% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) rising 13.78% to $284.49 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43. SVB Financial Group’s last close was $250.04, 64.53% below its 52-week high of $704.99. About SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is a multi-faceted...
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Nordic American Tankers Limited, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), Matthews International Corporation (MATW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 10.98% 2023-01-07 01:09:11. Nordic American Tankers...
Diageo And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Mid (MAA), American Electric Power Company (AEP), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
FuelCell Energy Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 25.86% in 10 sessions from $2.63 at 2023-01-05, to $3.31 at 14:13 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,695.65. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.67% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF), Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), Southside Bancshares (SBSI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) 14.13% 2023-01-13 21:07:23. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) 4.37% 2023-01-05 03:46:17. Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 3.78%...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 23.35% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-01-13, to $0.54 at 19:25 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.66% to $11,140.43, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid 9.05% to $1.06 at 13:28 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Copper Futures Rises By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
FuboTV Stock Was 10.41% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with FuboTV rising 10.41% to $2.18 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.25% to $15,765.01, after three successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. FuboTV’s...
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 2% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:25 EST on Sunday, 22 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.552% up from its 52-week low and 12.393% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Coinbase Stock 11.35% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coinbase rising 11.35% to $55.03 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Coinbase’s...
