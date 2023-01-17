Read full article on original website
BHS-Sonthofen Announces Leadership Changes in the Recycling Technology Division
The Recycling Technology division at BHS-Sonthofen is reporting a personnel change. Daniel Zeiler has taken over as the head of the division. Alfred Weber, who had successfully managed sales for the company’s Recycling Technology division since 2007, retired at the end of last year. Weber has witnessed a number of milestones at BHS-Sonthofen. The Recycling division was still in its infancy when Mr. Weber started working in sales at BHS 20 years ago. At that time, he was in the construction machinery and special mixing technology sales area. Starting in 2007, Mr. Weber was put in charge of sales for the Recycling division. “The initial challenge was to build the sales network for recycling machinery and associated solutions from the ground up. Back then, it was about machines and plants with impact crushing, which were already used for the processing of residual materials containing metal. It was only years later that the tearing and cutting technology was added,” reports the skilled chemical worker and process engineer. BHS now offers complete plant solutions, including control and sorting technology, all from a single source. BHS has developed proprietary innovative processes such as the recycling of lithium-ion batteries, keeping in tune with the times. “Mr. Weber has been instrumental in making BHS an established brand in the recycling industry today. We sincerely thank him for his work and commitment over the past 20 years,” says Dennis Kemmann, Managing Director of BHS-Sonthofen, summing up Mr. Weber’s career with the company.
CDE Expanding its Team in the U.S.
CDE, a leading supplier of sand and aggregate washing solutions for the waste recycling and natural processing sectors, has announced plans to expand its team in the U.S. CDE is currently seeking candidates for its Business Development Manager and Customer Relationship Manager roles based across the US in response to increasing demand for its state-of-the-art washing solutions and to drive future growth in the market.
A Startup with Ties to Alliant is Building a Wind Blade Recycling Plant
A startup with ties to Alliant Energy said it’s building a plant near Cedar Rapids that will recycle decommissioned wind turbine blades, preventing the spent equipment from going into landfills and addressing critics’ challenges that wind energy is environmentally friendly. Travero, an Alliant subsidiary, is spinning off a new business called REGEN Fiber. The startup announced Thursday it’s building a plant in Fairfax that will convert used wind turbine blades into reusable materials that increase the strength and durability of concrete, mortar and other products.
One Rock Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of EnviroServe from Savage
One Rock Capital Partners, LLC announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed its acquisition of EnviroServe Inc., a leading national provider of environmental and waste management services, from Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and services. EnviroServe provides environmental remediation, waste management and emergency response services from over 35 locations across the U.S. The Company is committed to creating valued partnerships with customers to help them solve their complex, environmentally sensitive issues in a safe and sustainable manner.
Recycled Materials Companies Top World’s Most Sustainable List
Multiple recycled materials companies were recognized as amongst the world’s most sustainable – including Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., which was named the most sustainable company in the world. Corporate Knights, a global media and research company, released the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World in Davos this week during the World Economic Forum, which included five ISRI member companies. Ranking nearly 7,000 publicly held companies with more than $1 billion in revenue, companies are evaluated across numerous metrics, including water, energy and carbon productivity, safety performance, diversity and sustainable revenues and investments.
Schnitzer Steel Named Most Sustainable Company in the World by Corporate Knights
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., a global leader in metals recycling, has been named the most sustainable company in the world by Corporate Knights, a leading media and research organization focused on corporate sustainability performance. The 19th annual Global 100 List of the world’s most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights is based on a detailed assessment of 6,720 companies, each with more than US$1 billion in revenue, where performance across a range of sustainability metrics is evaluated.
San Diego, CA to Spend $77M Building Region’s Largest Composting Plant to Comply with State Organics Law
San Diego will spend $77 million on a large composting plant in Miramar to handle all the yard trimmings, food scraps and other organic material that city residents and businesses must begin recycling under a new state law. City officials say they expect the plant, which will be by far the county’s largest composting facility, to help other local communities and trash haulers comply with the new law, SB 1383.
