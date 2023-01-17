Two people from Deer River were injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Andrea Judith Cronin, (43) was injured when the eastbound 2007 Chevy Silverado she was driving flipped on Highway 2 at milepost 171 and landed on its wheels. According to the State Patrol report the driver lost control on snow and ice. Cronin and a passenger, Elivera Soledad Cronin, (75) were taken to Deer River ER and treated for injured troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.

ITASCA COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO