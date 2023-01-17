Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
Yanmar creating hundreds of new jobs, impacting Grand Rapids community as a whole
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Grand Rapids business is expanding and creating hundreds of new jobs along the way. 2023 is already a year of change at Yanmar Compact Equipment North America in Grand Rapids. “We’re adding 32,000 square feet onto the east side of our building,”...
northernnewsnow.com
Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MN (Northern News Now) - Yanmar Compact Equipment North America announced Tuesday they will be expanding their Grand Rapids facility and creating hundreds of jobs along the way. The company, whose Grand Rapids office is located on Lily Lane, manufactures excavators, tracked carriers, wheel loaders and more. Tuesday,...
lptv.org
Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
A Grand Rapids couple sustained life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Cohasset. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on Thursday, January 19 at 3:34 p.m., 18-year-old Zachary Wilson was stopped at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 2. He pulled out of the intersection to travel eastbound when his pickup was struck by an SUV driven by 85-year-old Denton Frazier of Grand Rapids.
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Itasca County Single Vehicle Roll-Over
Two people from Deer River were injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Andrea Judith Cronin, (43) was injured when the eastbound 2007 Chevy Silverado she was driving flipped on Highway 2 at milepost 171 and landed on its wheels. According to the State Patrol report the driver lost control on snow and ice. Cronin and a passenger, Elivera Soledad Cronin, (75) were taken to Deer River ER and treated for injured troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
lptv.org
Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
