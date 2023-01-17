ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, MN (Northern News Now) - Yanmar Compact Equipment North America announced Tuesday they will be expanding their Grand Rapids facility and creating hundreds of jobs along the way. The company, whose Grand Rapids office is located on Lily Lane, manufactures excavators, tracked carriers, wheel loaders and more. Tuesday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

A Grand Rapids couple sustained life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Cohasset. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on Thursday, January 19 at 3:34 p.m., 18-year-old Zachary Wilson was stopped at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 2. He pulled out of the intersection to travel eastbound when his pickup was struck by an SUV driven by 85-year-old Denton Frazier of Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Two Injured in Itasca County Single Vehicle Roll-Over

Two people from Deer River were injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Andrea Judith Cronin, (43) was injured when the eastbound 2007 Chevy Silverado she was driving flipped on Highway 2 at milepost 171 and landed on its wheels. According to the State Patrol report the driver lost control on snow and ice. Cronin and a passenger, Elivera Soledad Cronin, (75) were taken to Deer River ER and treated for injured troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake

Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
CASS LAKE, MN

