The Primalists breached the Titan prison used for millennia to hold the Incarnates. Through her interaction, Raszageth is in a devil in an attempt to break up her siblings so that they can keep the world of the Titans. As long as it does, the champions of Azeroth must beat this impregnable fortress and break their defenses to stop this threat. While many may fall, defeat condemns all the realms to the Incarnates’ reign of fire and blood.

3 DAYS AGO