The motivation the first time Gabe Jeudy-Lally went into the NCAA transfer portal after the 2020 season was the desire to win more after spending three seasons at Vanderbilt. There initially was a different objective when the cornerback entered the portal again after the 2022 season at BYU, but wanting to win still played a big part in his decision to transfer to Tennessee, a decision he announced on Thursday. When he took his visit to Knoxville earlier this month, Jeudy-Lally was sold on Tennessee’s national championship potential and the culture the Vols have developed the past two years under head coach Josh Heupel, he explained during a radio interview after his commitment.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO