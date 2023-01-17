Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top247 linebacker returns to Tennessee after including Vols in top five
A highly ranked Class of 2024 linebacker returned to Tennessee last weekend for the Vols' first junior day of the year.
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols defeat Florida, 74-56
The Lady Vols stayed perfect in the SEC with a 74-56 win over Florida while wearing jerseys with Summitt on the back for the "We Back Pat" game. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee (15-6, 7-0) with 16 points, while Jordan Horston posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Powell notched nine points with four assists, and Jasmine Franklin added eight points and six boards.
Tennessee Volunteers News: Big additions to Tennessee football and the latest from Knoxville
The latest Volunteers roundup features a new incoming transfer for Tennessee football, No. 1 recruit Nico Iamaleava showcasing his skills, and a flashback to a few years ago when the Volunteers football dynasty began. The defensive back out of Austin, Texas announced on Thursday that he will be transferring to...
Championship potential, culture sold transfer CB Jeudy-Lally on Vols
The motivation the first time Gabe Jeudy-Lally went into the NCAA transfer portal after the 2020 season was the desire to win more after spending three seasons at Vanderbilt. There initially was a different objective when the cornerback entered the portal again after the 2022 season at BYU, but wanting to win still played a big part in his decision to transfer to Tennessee, a decision he announced on Thursday. When he took his visit to Knoxville earlier this month, Jeudy-Lally was sold on Tennessee’s national championship potential and the culture the Vols have developed the past two years under head coach Josh Heupel, he explained during a radio interview after his commitment.
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Eight For Four-Star Receiver
Four-star receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams released a top eight including Tennessee Tuesday afternoon. Abrams top group included Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in addition to Tennessee. Abrams is a blue-chip recruit and ranks as the No. 296 player and No....
Strong finish leads Bulldogs to 72-58 win over Auburn
Mississippi State put together, collectively, two of its worst quarters of the season on each end of the court combined in the second and third frames on Thursday night and were in trouble. Auburn and former MSU assistant coach Johnnie Harris had an upset on their minds at Humphrey Coliseum....
Alabama Football: Why Nick Saban should and will hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Football needs defensive coaches and Jeremy Pruitt needs a job. An obvious solution is for Nick Saban to hire his former Defensive Coordinator. The solution being obvious, does not make it simple. Jeremy Pruitt is damaged goods, from his tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and a slowly evolving NCAA...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Gets a Report Card in the Latest SEC Shorts
The 2022-2023 college football season is in the books, which can only mean one thing – it’s report card time for the Southeastern Conference. In the latest from SEC Shorts on YouTube, the crew is handing out report cards to all 14 SEC teams. From Florida’s bowl game collapse to Arkansas’ up-and-down bumpy season, all the storylines are touched on in this season-ending digital short.
SEC Football’s Urbanism Provides a Blueprint for All Sports
The conference resisted suburban migration and is now a shining example amidst the nation’s reurbanization movement.
Rick Barnes updates the status of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key
STARKVILLE, MISS — No. 9 Tennessee was able to knock off Mississippi State 70-59 inside of Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night to rebound from its first loss of conference play over the weekend. The Vols, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the...
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
Boyd: Downtown stadium will start to rise from ground in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Look for parts of the downtown multi-use stadium to start sprouting from its Old City site in the coming months. That's according to Tennessee Smokies owner Randy Boyd as he looks ahead at 2023. It'll be a crucial year for construction as the estimated $100 million project finally begins to take shape above ground.
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
Pick up trash and get a free beer at these East Tennessee breweries this weekend
Thirsty volunteers can help clean up their communities in exchange for a beer or other beverage at over 20 Tennessee breweries this weekend.
WATE
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WDEF
Commissioners Propose Knoxville Highway Bypass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Knox County commissioners are proposing a new highway bypass around Knoxville. Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay stated that the highway would help alleviate the continually increasing traffic in the area. The Commission of Knox County created a resolution encouraging the Tennessee Department of Transportation and...
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0