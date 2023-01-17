ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols defeat Florida, 74-56

The Lady Vols stayed perfect in the SEC with a 74-56 win over Florida while wearing jerseys with Summitt on the back for the "We Back Pat" game. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee (15-6, 7-0) with 16 points, while Jordan Horston posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Powell notched nine points with four assists, and Jasmine Franklin added eight points and six boards.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Championship potential, culture sold transfer CB Jeudy-Lally on Vols

The motivation the first time Gabe Jeudy-Lally went into the NCAA transfer portal after the 2020 season was the desire to win more after spending three seasons at Vanderbilt. There initially was a different objective when the cornerback entered the portal again after the 2022 season at BYU, but wanting to win still played a big part in his decision to transfer to Tennessee, a decision he announced on Thursday. When he took his visit to Knoxville earlier this month, Jeudy-Lally was sold on Tennessee’s national championship potential and the culture the Vols have developed the past two years under head coach Josh Heupel, he explained during a radio interview after his commitment.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Eight For Four-Star Receiver

Four-star receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams released a top eight including Tennessee Tuesday afternoon. Abrams top group included Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in addition to Tennessee. Abrams is a blue-chip recruit and ranks as the No. 296 player and No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Strong finish leads Bulldogs to 72-58 win over Auburn

Mississippi State put together, collectively, two of its worst quarters of the season on each end of the court combined in the second and third frames on Thursday night and were in trouble. Auburn and former MSU assistant coach Johnnie Harris had an upset on their minds at Humphrey Coliseum....
STARKVILLE, MS
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Gets a Report Card in the Latest SEC Shorts

The 2022-2023 college football season is in the books, which can only mean one thing – it’s report card time for the Southeastern Conference. In the latest from SEC Shorts on YouTube, the crew is handing out report cards to all 14 SEC teams. From Florida’s bowl game collapse to Arkansas’ up-and-down bumpy season, all the storylines are touched on in this season-ending digital short.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Boyd: Downtown stadium will start to rise from ground in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Look for parts of the downtown multi-use stadium to start sprouting from its Old City site in the coming months. That's according to Tennessee Smokies owner Randy Boyd as he looks ahead at 2023. It'll be a crucial year for construction as the estimated $100 million project finally begins to take shape above ground.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Commissioners Propose Knoxville Highway Bypass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Knox County commissioners are proposing a new highway bypass around Knoxville. Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay stated that the highway would help alleviate the continually increasing traffic in the area. The Commission of Knox County created a resolution encouraging the Tennessee Department of Transportation and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy