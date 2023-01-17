Read full article on original website
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Bills vs. Bengals: Wednesday injury reports
OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Dane Jackson (knee) DT...
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
AOL Corp
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovery continues with daily visits to team facility
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to the team’s facility on an “almost daily” fashion, coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday. The purpose: Just to be in a routine again, like he was before his cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game on Jan. 2.
Buffalo Bills will play in London during 2023 regular season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will head across the pond for a game during the 2023 NFL regular season, the team announced Thursday morning. The Bills will play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The opponent, as well as the date and time have not been determined yet. This...
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
ORCHARD PARK — Joe Mixon is still talking. Of course, when he’s not piling up yardage both as a runner and receiver, that’s what the Cincinnati Bengals running back does. Prior to the first game between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Mixon wasn’t too pleased that...
Yardbarker
Bengals vs. Bills Playoff History
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel east to take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. This weekend’s game will mark the third meeting between the two teams in the playoffs. Cincinnati currently holds a 2-0 advantage over Buffalo in the postseason, with wins coming in the 1982 divisional round and the 1989 AFC Championship. Take a look into the brief history the Bengals and the Bills have had in the postseason.
Cards for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has received a lot of love from Bills' fans lately. Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin has since made remarkable progress in his recovery and is getting better at home in Buffalo.
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Four Bills limited to start practice week
The Buffalo Bills listed four players as limited at Wednesday’s walk-thru practice, as the team began preparations to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Sal Capaccio has more:
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Reveal Positive Development On Starters’ Injury On Thursday
The Buffalo Bills had good news on Thursday’s injury report. The Buffalo Bills had several players battling through injuries before they take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. The Bills will host the Bengals in one of the most anticipated playoff matchups in the Divisional Round. The Bills had good news Wednesday on wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie’s progress with his hamstring. It appears like the Bills should be heading into that game with a relatively healthy squad.
Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series
Three 2022 playoff teams will need passports next season as part of the NFL’s International Series. The NFL announced five
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
