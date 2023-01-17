ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Bills vs. Bengals: Wednesday injury reports

OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Dane Jackson (knee) DT...
Bengals vs. Bills Playoff History

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel east to take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. This weekend’s game will mark the third meeting between the two teams in the playoffs. Cincinnati currently holds a 2-0 advantage over Buffalo in the postseason, with wins coming in the 1982 divisional round and the 1989 AFC Championship. Take a look into the brief history the Bengals and the Bills have had in the postseason.
Cards for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has received a lot of love from Bills' fans lately. Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin has since made remarkable progress in his recovery and is getting better at home in Buffalo.
Four Bills limited to start practice week

The Buffalo Bills listed four players as limited at Wednesday’s walk-thru practice, as the team began preparations to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Sal Capaccio has more:
Buffalo Bills Reveal Positive Development On Starters’ Injury On Thursday

The Buffalo Bills had good news on Thursday’s injury report. The Buffalo Bills had several players battling through injuries before they take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. The Bills will host the Bengals in one of the most anticipated playoff matchups in the Divisional Round. The Bills had good news Wednesday on wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie’s progress with his hamstring. It appears like the Bills should be heading into that game with a relatively healthy squad.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

