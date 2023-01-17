Coolio died without a will in place, prompting his former manager to go to probate court on his behalf. Jarez Posey has begun the legal process of having the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate appraised, according to court documents obtained by The Blast Tuesday. The filing indicates Coolio’s seven adult children, who wear his ashes in necklaces, are listed as his next of kin and the probable beneficiaries of his estate. The petition estimates the value of Coolio’s estate to be more than $300,000, and it includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.” However, the exact value has...

24 DAYS AGO