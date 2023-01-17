Read full article on original website
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Surges 7.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Customers Bancorp (CUBI) shares rallied 7.7% in the last trading session to close at $31.12. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.2% gain over the past four weeks. Customers Bancorp...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
OneMain (OMF) Stock Jumps 5.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
OneMain Holdings (OMF) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $40.50. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16.9% gain over the past four weeks. The performance...
Will General Electric Stock Rise Post Q4?
General Electric (NYSE: GE) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, January 24. We expect GE stock to post mixed results, with revenue falling short but earnings above the consensus estimate. GE’s Aerospace business should benefit from a continued rise in travel demand. The company completed the spinoff of its healthcare business earlier this month. GE Healthcare is now listed on NASDAQ (GEHC), and GE owns close to a 20% stake in the healthcare arm. GE has already released preliminary Q4 results for its healthcare business, with sales rising 7% y-o-y to $4.9 billion and 2023 revenue growth projected to be between 5 and 7%. Looking at GE stock, it has more room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of General Electric’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Microsoft Stock To Edge Past Consensus In Q2?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. We expect the stock to top the consensus estimates of revenues and earnings. The company outperformed the street expectations in the first quarter of FY 2023 (FY July- June), with total revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $50.1 billion. It was driven by a 9% rise in productivity & business processes and a 20% growth in the intelligent cloud segments, partially offset by a slight decrease in the more personal computing business. We expect the same trend to continue in the second-quarter results.
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks
The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Crocs, Inc. (CROX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this footwear company have returned +18.5%, compared to the Zacks...
Where Will Microsoft Stock Be in 3 Years?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) investors underperformed the S&P 500 in 2022 but are looking at market-thumping returns over the last several years. The software giant's stock is up over 40% since early 2020 compared to a 20% increase in the broader market. It is those multiyear returns that really matter to...
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in...
Boot Barn's (BOOT) Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 25, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $514.5 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. However, the bottom line is likely to decline...
Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves 1.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $193.98, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost...
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $31.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of...
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For Cognex (CGNX)
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
What's Next For Alcoa After Tough Q4 Results?
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted a weaker-than-expected set of Q4 2022 results, weighed down by higher costs for energy and raw materials as well as sequentially lower pricing for both aluminum and alumina. While revenues fell 20% year-over-year to $2.66 billion, adjusted net loss came in at $123 million, or $0.70 per share. The company’s guidance for 2023 was also weaker than anticipated, with alumina shipments projected to stand at between 12.7 million to 12.9 million metric tons, marking a decline of about 0.5 million versus the last year partly due to curtailment at the company’s San Ciprián refinery in Spain. Shipments for the aluminum segment are projected at between of 2.5 to 2.6 million tons, as lower anticipated trading volumes are offset by higher volumes from the restart of the Alumar and Portland smelters.
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/21/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. RLI CORP (RLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The...
3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever
When the market had as bad a year as it did in 2022, there are bound to be some bargains lying around just waiting for investors to pick them up. The ones you should be looking for are those that were sold off without regard to actual business execution or those that are affected by a short-term headwind.
