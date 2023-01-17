Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University Bans Word Due To Goals of "Anti-Racism"News Breaking LIVE
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
High School Dropouts Meet in Grad SchoolSandy WynnSan Francisco, CA
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Related
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
'I'm fine': Terquavion Smith, NC State provide updates after scary injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After suffering what appeared to be a scary injury to his elbow and neck, Terquavion Smith was carted off and taken to the hospital on Saturday night. The injury was suffered in the second half against North Carolina and resulted in Leaky Black being ejected due to a Flagrant 2 foul.
Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
NC State F DJ Burns on Terquavion Smith injury, loss at UNC
NC State forward DJ Burns spoke with members of the media following NC State's 80-69 loss at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
Oregon trying to hold off USC to secure its fifth straight top recruiting class in the Pac-12
As the final weekends of the 2023 recruiting season play out, the Oregon Ducks are trying to hold on to the Pac-12's best recruiting class for an Oregon record fifth straight.
Dan Enos contract details revealed
The University of Arkansas, with assistance from The Razorback Foundation, has officially agreed to terms with its new offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, Dan Enos. The two parties agreed on a three-year contract that will pay him $1.1 million in 2023 with a $75,000 increase each of the following two years. Below are the full details of the contract, which will be in effect until February 28, 2026.
Texas A&M caught between a rock and a hard place in the transfer portal (VIP)
Texas A&M has signed just two players out of the NCAA transfer portal so far and on the surface it appears that the Aggies are unable to work the portal as effectively as other schools who are seemingly bringing in new guys every day. However, while the good news for the 2023 team is that A&M is bringing back the vast majority of its starting lineup that beat LSU, this also makes it tough for the program to attract a high number and high end transfers and Gigem 247 tells you why.
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)
When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
Louisville offers North Carolina All-State 2024 running back Tyler Mason
Louisville football was busy on the recruiting trail last week. UofL coaches visited schools and extended scholarship offers to targets in multiple classes. Among those to.
Oregon's staff makes a lasting impression on 4-star linebacker
The Oregon football coaching staff held a Junior Day event for recruiting this past weekend, and the Duck staff was able to get one of the nation's top linebackers on campus.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann does not believe Zed Key's injury is long-term
Ohio State basketball star Zed Key suffered an apparent left knee injury in Saturday’s 93-77 win over Iowa. He limped off the court in the second half and trainers had to help him to the locker room. After the game, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann provided a relatively optimistic update on Key.
Purdue's Matt Painter bemoans 'frustrating' officiating after Maryland win
National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey delivered a monster, 24-point, 16-rebound effort to help No. 3 Purdue survive Maryland’s upset bid in Sunday’s 58-55 victory. Maryland got 19 points from sophomore big man Julian Reese who went toe-to-toe with Edey all night. Hakim Hart and Jahmir...
Penn State Transfer Portal Recap: Lions add five players, say goodbye to several during postseason window
The postseason college football transfer portal closed Wednesday, completing a 45-day process that saw hundreds of athletes find new FBS homes. Players will once again be permitted to submit their names into the transfer portal during a span of April 15-30, which directly follows spring practices across America (Penn State hosts its Blue-White Game on April 15).
Michigan Recruiting Insider Podcast: Impact of Weiss departure, more on Jadyn Davis
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich analyze the...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0