FOX Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery
Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
FOX Sports
Will Eagles beat Giants for the third time this season? | UNDISPUTED
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants tomorrow in an NFC East clash in the Divisional Round. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are (-7.5) favorites in this one. Skip Bayless explains why he is 'jumping on the Giants' bandwagon' against the Eagles.
FOX Sports
Denver Broncos' New Brass, Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Legacy, & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Peter Schrager speaks on the Denver Broncos new ownership and search to find a new head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated his playoff win at Waffle House, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy's legacy is on the line with this playoff run and the Arizona Cardinals new General Manager Monti Ossenfort has an interesting background.
FOX Sports
Who truly won the Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers divorce? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. The Cowboys streak re-introduces a question regarding the Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers divorce. Watch as Colin Cowherd breaks down the actual winner if America's Team upsets the Niners.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
FOX Sports
Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos is 'lining up' per reports | THE HERD
A report has surfaced, from Denver reporter Mike Klis, that Sean Payton was impressed with the Denver Broncos during his head coaching interview Monday. Colin Cowherd explains the Broncos would be a great fit for Payton because the defense is good, and because they know they need to clean up the offensive line. Colin then dives into the issues with Russell Wilson and believes Payton will be able to mend relationships between Wilson and the younger players in the locker room.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when he moved...
FOX Sports
Jaguars, Chiefs both healthy for divisional-round matchup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Jamal Agnew, both of whom were questionable for the playoff game in Kansas City, are active against the Chiefs on Saturday after they were limited in practice this week. The Jaguars are missing Kendric Brown, who...
Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady will return for 24th season: 'Probably getting arm checked right now'
Quarterback Tom Brady said he will contemplate his future before making a decision on a potential 24th NFL season, but Gronk is predicting the GOAT will be back.
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
FOX Sports
Cowboys look for playoff redemption vs. 49ers in epic Divisional Round showdown | UNDISPUTED
On Sunday Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys head to San Francisco to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the outcome of the big game.
FOX Sports
Ed Reed won't serve as Bethune-Cookman head coach
Ed Reed is not joining the head coaching ranks at this time after all. The legendary safety announced Saturday that Bethune-Cookman "won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle." "I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the university, players,...
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. 49ers preview, prediction: A historic rivalry reignited
It's starting to feel an awful lot like the ‘90s in the NFC playoffs. For the second consecutive season, we're setting up for a Cowboys-49ers showdown. The only way this could feel more vintage is if this was the NFC Championship Game, rather than the divisional round. Still, we'll take what we can get — and with postseason meetings in consecutive years, maybe we're truly seeing this classic rivalry renewing after so many years off.
FOX Sports
Giants vs. Eagles: who wins this NFC Divisional Battle Royale? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton is calling for a Battle Royale! Together with Mark Schlereth and Cody Decker, Craig decides who will win these matchups in the Divisional Round. They start with the New York Giants Dexter Lawrence, who is looking to increase his already record number of sacks this season. He's up against Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, who Craig says has stolen upwards of 13 yards by moving the ball forward this season. Watch as they decide who has the advantage in this matchup.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes plays through ankle injury, leads Chiefs past Jaguars
Patrick Mahomes was sidelined for a full quarter with an ankle injury before returning to lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 win over the Jaguars in a divisional round playoff game Saturday. [Jaguars vs. Chiefs live updates: K.C. leading; Mahomes returns]. Late in the first quarter, Mahomes had his leg...
FOX Sports
Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid investigation
Three days after being placed on administrative leave, Michigan announced it has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who is at the center of an investigation involving a report of computer access crimes at Schembechler Hall. "After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive...
FOX Sports
Giants temporarily lose water access in team hotel before game vs. Eagles
The New York Giants head into a hostile environment Saturday night in their divisional round playoff game against their bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. But their accommodations Saturday morning were not all that friendly either. According to FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants went without...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes' Pacioretty suffers 2nd Achilles tendon tear
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes winger Max Pacioretty has suffered a second tear of his right Achilles tendon, the team said Friday. Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve after he was hurt late in the third quarter of Thursday night's win over Minnesota. Players placed on IR must...
