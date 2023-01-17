ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Industrial Distribution

Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
North America’s largest lithium supply to be developed with DOE help

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that it will loan $700 million to mining company Ioneer to develop lithium reserves found in Nevada. As the U.S. “battery belt” continues to develop, the demand for raw lithium to produce batteries has rapidly increased. Nowhere has this been better seen than in the price of raw lithium, which has skyrocketed over the past few months and has, in turn, contributed to the elevated prices of electric vehicles. Now, a new source of lithium, found within the state of Nevada, will be developed by the mining company Ioneer, with help from a $700 million loan from the Department of Energy.
Sandvik signs €500m loan to advance mining technology

Sandvik has signed a €500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The loan is said to support the Sweden-based company’s investments in research and development (R&D), which include advanced solutions in component manufacturing as well as solutions for electrification and automation in mining and infrastructure.
Ford Partner SK On Inks Deal With Urbix Inc. For Anode R&D

Ford’s joint venture partner, SK On, figures to play a big role in the automaker’s quest to vastly ramp up EV production in the coming years as both prepare to make batteries at the under-construction BlueOval SK Battery Park. However, just as Ford is working with a vast array of other suppliers, so is SK – a list that includes companies like SQM, Atom Power, Solid Power, Global Lithium Resources, EcoPro, and Lake Resources – as it prepares to invest $22 billion in its U.S.-based endeavors alone. Now, that list continues to expand, as SK On will also partner with U.S. graphite processor Urbix Inc.
Shell Acquires Volta in $169 Million Deal, Aims to Unlock Long-term Growth Opportunities in EV Charging

NEW YORK – Volta Inc. announced that Shell USA Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, will acquire Volta in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $169 million. The transaction will bring Volta’s powerful dual charging and media network to Shell’s established brand and seeks to unlock robust, long-term growth opportunities in electric vehicle charging.
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies

The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
Verbruggen palletising solutions appoints Tong as distributor for the United Kingdom

Tong Engineering, leading UK vegetable handling equipment manufacturer, is pleased to announce its appointment as UK distributor for Dutch palletising solutions manufacturer Verbruggen. The announcement comes in line with Tong’s commitment to supplying vegetable growers and processors with the complete handling solution from post-harvest to pack, adding advanced end of...
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform

MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
CATL and NIO Enter Into Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

NINGDE, China – On January 17, CATL and NIO signed a five-year comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement in the city of Ningde, Southeast China’s Fujian Province. Wei Zhu, executive president of passenger vehicle business unit of CATL, and Alan Zeng, senior vice president of NIO, signed the agreement. Dr. Robin Zeng, founder, chairman and CEO of CATL, and William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO, attended the signing ceremony.
Hanwha, LGES Pursue Battery Production Investments in U.S. Market

Hanwha Group and LG Energy Solution (LGES) are investing in building battery production facilities in the United States. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in Seoul for comprehensive battery business cooperation for ESS and other clean-tech energy solutions. The MOU was signed by LGES and three subsidiaries under Hanwha Group – Hanwha Solutions, owner of clean energy manufacturer Qcells, Hanwha Corp./Momentum and Hanwha Aerospace.
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras

Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
Vinyl Institute launches PVC recycling grant program

The Washington-based Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing manufacturers of vinyl, has announced the formation of the Viability program. VI says this is a first-of-its-kind, industrywide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating postconsumer polyvinyl chloride (PVC) recycling in the country. According to a news release from VI, the...
Sabic announces plans to increase production capacities for circular products

SABIC (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the circular carbon economy during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos by unveiling its ambition to process one million metric tons of TRUCIRCLE circular products and technologies annually by 2030. Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC CEO (A) said, “At SABIC,...

