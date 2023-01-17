Read full article on original website
Related
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"
Photo byBy JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA - Ollie's Bargin Outlet (Woonsocket, Rhode Island) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Industrial Distribution
Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
teslarati.com
North America’s largest lithium supply to be developed with DOE help
The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that it will loan $700 million to mining company Ioneer to develop lithium reserves found in Nevada. As the U.S. “battery belt” continues to develop, the demand for raw lithium to produce batteries has rapidly increased. Nowhere has this been better seen than in the price of raw lithium, which has skyrocketed over the past few months and has, in turn, contributed to the elevated prices of electric vehicles. Now, a new source of lithium, found within the state of Nevada, will be developed by the mining company Ioneer, with help from a $700 million loan from the Department of Energy.
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
msn.com
Kraft announces major change to iconic product packaging: ‘900,000 pounds of plastic waste annually’
In a step to reduce plastic waste, the Kraft Heinz Company is shaking up its packaging with the removal of the iconic Shake ‘N Bake “shaker” bag. The packaging change, which will affect all 11 Shake ‘N Bake products, will help eliminate 900,000 pounds of plastic waste annually, according to the company.
constructiontechnology.media
Sandvik signs €500m loan to advance mining technology
Sandvik has signed a €500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The loan is said to support the Sweden-based company’s investments in research and development (R&D), which include advanced solutions in component manufacturing as well as solutions for electrification and automation in mining and infrastructure.
Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions
The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.
fordauthority.com
Ford Partner SK On Inks Deal With Urbix Inc. For Anode R&D
Ford’s joint venture partner, SK On, figures to play a big role in the automaker’s quest to vastly ramp up EV production in the coming years as both prepare to make batteries at the under-construction BlueOval SK Battery Park. However, just as Ford is working with a vast array of other suppliers, so is SK – a list that includes companies like SQM, Atom Power, Solid Power, Global Lithium Resources, EcoPro, and Lake Resources – as it prepares to invest $22 billion in its U.S.-based endeavors alone. Now, that list continues to expand, as SK On will also partner with U.S. graphite processor Urbix Inc.
theevreport.com
Shell Acquires Volta in $169 Million Deal, Aims to Unlock Long-term Growth Opportunities in EV Charging
NEW YORK – Volta Inc. announced that Shell USA Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, will acquire Volta in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $169 million. The transaction will bring Volta’s powerful dual charging and media network to Shell’s established brand and seeks to unlock robust, long-term growth opportunities in electric vehicle charging.
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
potatopro.com
Verbruggen palletising solutions appoints Tong as distributor for the United Kingdom
Tong Engineering, leading UK vegetable handling equipment manufacturer, is pleased to announce its appointment as UK distributor for Dutch palletising solutions manufacturer Verbruggen. The announcement comes in line with Tong’s commitment to supplying vegetable growers and processors with the complete handling solution from post-harvest to pack, adding advanced end of...
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
Major Firms Pay Millions to Company That Vacuums CO2 and Stores it Underground to Boost ESG Scores
Swiss firm Climeworksannounced a major breakthrough on Thursday, revealing that it has successfully extracted carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stored it underground, where it will eventually turn into rock.
theevreport.com
CATL and NIO Enter Into Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
NINGDE, China – On January 17, CATL and NIO signed a five-year comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement in the city of Ningde, Southeast China’s Fujian Province. Wei Zhu, executive president of passenger vehicle business unit of CATL, and Alan Zeng, senior vice president of NIO, signed the agreement. Dr. Robin Zeng, founder, chairman and CEO of CATL, and William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO, attended the signing ceremony.
solarindustrymag.com
Hanwha, LGES Pursue Battery Production Investments in U.S. Market
Hanwha Group and LG Energy Solution (LGES) are investing in building battery production facilities in the United States. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in Seoul for comprehensive battery business cooperation for ESS and other clean-tech energy solutions. The MOU was signed by LGES and three subsidiaries under Hanwha Group – Hanwha Solutions, owner of clean energy manufacturer Qcells, Hanwha Corp./Momentum and Hanwha Aerospace.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
emsnow.com
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
Recycling Today
Vinyl Institute launches PVC recycling grant program
The Washington-based Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing manufacturers of vinyl, has announced the formation of the Viability program. VI says this is a first-of-its-kind, industrywide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating postconsumer polyvinyl chloride (PVC) recycling in the country. According to a news release from VI, the...
India's Maharashtra enters $2.5 billion partnership for EV battery-swapping stations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc (GGR.O) and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday.
chemengonline.com
Sabic announces plans to increase production capacities for circular products
SABIC (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the circular carbon economy during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos by unveiling its ambition to process one million metric tons of TRUCIRCLE circular products and technologies annually by 2030. Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC CEO (A) said, “At SABIC,...
Comments / 0