Read full article on original website
Related
hospitalitytech.com
Time-to-Hire Is Proving Essential During Hospitality Staffing Shortage
A recent American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) study revealed most (87%) hotels are experiencing staffing shortages, with over a third (36%) saying severely so. Additionally, since the recent loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, there’s been an unprecedented and sudden increase in travelers over the past year. As if labor shortages and the pressure of hiring during a travel surge weren’t challenging enough, hotel owners also have a unique obligation when it comes to the hiring process – ensuring a safe work environment not only for all employees, but guests as well.
MedicalXpress
Series: More cooperation needed among various types of health organizations to protect against public health crises
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the world's global health security networks, says a new four-paper series published in The Lancet. The series authors argue that we must implement a "One Health" approach globally, with human, animal and environmental health organizations working together to prevent, monitor and respond to public health emergencies.
Comments / 0