A recent American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) study revealed most (87%) hotels are experiencing staffing shortages, with over a third (36%) saying severely so. Additionally, since the recent loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, there’s been an unprecedented and sudden increase in travelers over the past year. As if labor shortages and the pressure of hiring during a travel surge weren’t challenging enough, hotel owners also have a unique obligation when it comes to the hiring process – ensuring a safe work environment not only for all employees, but guests as well.

1 DAY AGO