ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Holiday scores season-high 37, Bucks beat Raptors 130-122

By TOM KERTSCHER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NphDu_0kIF4HJG00

Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 130-122 on Tuesday night.

The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth consecutive game, shot 19 for 39 (49%) from 3-point range.

Grayson Allen added 25 points, hitting four of five 3-pointers.

Fred Van Vleet led Toronto with 39 points, tying his season high. Gary Trent Jr. added 28 points and Pascal Siakam had 23.

Play got chippy and action was halted at 6:40 of the fourth quarter with Milwaukee leading 113-110 after an altercation near the Bucks' basket between Trent and Milwaukee's Brook Lopez. After a lengthy review by officials, Lopez was whistled for two technical fouls and ejected. Technicals were also called on Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby and Toronto assistant coach Jamaal Magloire on the play. No foul shots were awarded.

Bill Kennedy, the crew chief for the three referees, told a pool reporter that Lopez was given one technical for removing Trent's headband and one for pushing Anunoby. Anunoby received a technical for pushing Lopez and Magloire for pushing Milwaukee's Bobby Portis, Kennedy said.

“I can't expect the refs to get it right," Lopez said of his first career ejection. "If they're not going to get it right during the game, why are they going to get it right when they replay it, or any other calls. It's what it is.”

Lopez scored 15 of his 19 points in the third quarter before being ejected.

The Bucks enter a three-day break having gone 2-2 without Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP and league’s fourth-leading scorer has left knee soreness. Khris Middleton missed his 17th straight game with right knee soreness.

After a tight first three quarters, Milwaukee never gave up the lead in the fourth, getting nine points from Holiday.

“I know when Giannis and Khris are out, I have to be aggressive at some point, touch the paint as much as I can, try to get as many 3s as I can for other players and myself,” Holiday said.

Holiday also had seven assists, six rebounds and two assists. It was the second straight game that Holiday posted a season-high in points. He had 35 on Monday in the Bucks' win over Indiana.

“Obviously we're a little bit down, a little bit undermanned and he's just stepped up in a big way," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It's two games in a row, just vintage Jrue Holiday. He just seems like he's got a bounce, he's got a pop. The way he's shooting the ball and when gets to the rim and to the paint and gives us that presence, too. He's doing everything."

The Bucks led by 10 points after the first quarter and the Raptors led by seven at halftime. The Bucks seized the lead in the third period and carried an eight-point advantage into the final quarter.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Scottie Barnes had scored 20 or more points in four of his five previous games. Barnes “has just decided to play more aggressive and that’s good,“ Nurse said. “We’re finding that he can bring it and be aggressive, we can play through him a little bit, let him kind of play pass-first and if that isn’t there let him be aggressive after that, and play through the low post a little bit, as well.” Barnes scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds Tuesday.

Bucks: Budenholzer said he expects Antetokounmpo “to be ready to go soon, but we’ve just got to take it day by day with him. He’s doing a lot of work in the weight room, he’s doing some work on the court, he’s doing some of his warmups.”

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Minnesota on Thursday.

Bucks: At Cleveland on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

ESPN Sends Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in NBA Trade Predictions

We're exactly 22 days from the NBA's trade deadline, but it's not like the Phoenix Suns are counting. The Suns have lost their last nine-of-ten games and quickly need help while a heap of their players return from the injury list. While there are some players on the roster that could be involved in a potential trade, the obvious starts with power forward Jae Crowder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
KSNT

LaVine scores 30, Bulls defeat Pistons 126-108 in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama was sitting courtside, the 19-year-old French phenom and presumed No. 1 NBA draft pick watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season. And a guy with a French surname put on quite a show. Zach LaVine — who said his...
DETROIT, MI
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby

Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Minnesota is getting right back to it as they host Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Target Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Timberwolves' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Hawks face the Knicks on 4-game win streak

New York Knicks (25-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against New York. The Hawks are 16-15 in conference matchups. Atlanta ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with...
ATLANTA, GA
ABC News

ABC News

993K+
Followers
205K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy