Saratoga Springs, NY

Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month

A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
Americade, Fire & Ice dates announced

Village 2023 dates announced: Americade, Eastern States Towing and Recovery Show. From a press release: Two of Lake George Village’s long-time special events have scheduled new dates in 2023. Americade is now: May 31 to June 3, the week after Memorial Day. Eastern States Towing and Recovery Show (ESTRA)...
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?

If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
>>Blood drive, Aviation Mall, today. >>County's pilot jobs program for at-risk youth hailed a success. >>Writers' Institute gets $1M donation.

Warren County career mentoring program works for at-risk youth. From a press release: Two Warren County agencies along with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks and local businesses are working together to help at-risk youth and young adults gain workforce skills and experience. The Warren County Career Mentoring...
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
Two Warren County school districts consider merging

Johnsburg and Minerva school districts are thinking about merging, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The Boards of Education from both schools will hold a joint meeting on January 31 to hear from state education officials on conducting the study. The Johnsburg district has a student population...
Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
