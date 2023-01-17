Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Latest Upstate NY Snow Predictions: Up To 8 in. For Some Areas Sunday
Another winter storm is heading to Upstate New York this weekend and potential snowfall totals are starting to come into focus. And this next storm is looking like it will bring more snow to most of the Capital Region. Like Thursday and Friday's winter storm, this one will bring a...
Popular Saratoga Springs Clothing Store To Close Later This Month
A national chain that has been a Saratoga Springs mainstay for 20 years will be closing for good in late January. As internet shopping has become the norm over the years, it is still disappointing to see brick-and-mortar stores go by the wayside. First and foremost jobs and livelihoods can be affected, and we never want to see business and commerce affected on a local level.
foothillsbusinessdaily.com
Americade, Fire & Ice dates announced
Village 2023 dates announced: Americade, Eastern States Towing and Recovery Show. From a press release: Two of Lake George Village’s long-time special events have scheduled new dates in 2023. Americade is now: May 31 to June 3, the week after Memorial Day. Eastern States Towing and Recovery Show (ESTRA)...
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?
If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
foothillsbusinessdaily.com
>>Blood drive, Aviation Mall, today. >>County's pilot jobs program for at-risk youth hailed a success. >>Writers' Institute gets $1M donation.
Warren County career mentoring program works for at-risk youth. From a press release: Two Warren County agencies along with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks and local businesses are working together to help at-risk youth and young adults gain workforce skills and experience. The Warren County Career Mentoring...
Guilderland restaurant closing after 11 years
Cafe Calabria at 1736 Western Avenue in Guilderland is closing after 11 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 10.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
cnyhomepage.com
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
Johnstown man faces 20 years for drug distribution
A Johnstown man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine base in Schenectady.
WNYT
Two Warren County school districts consider merging
Johnsburg and Minerva school districts are thinking about merging, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The Boards of Education from both schools will hold a joint meeting on January 31 to hear from state education officials on conducting the study. The Johnsburg district has a student population...
WRGB
Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
WRGB
Rensselaer women waited 50 hours to be seen in ER; died one month later
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man is telling CBS6 that back in October his mother waited over 50 hours in the ER waiting room before being seen. But, this is not unique to Albany Med and it’s impacting more than just patients. Davey Routte says he brought his...
Albany man gets 14 years in prison for raping kids
An Albany man has been sentenced for raping two minors several years ago.
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
Comments / 0