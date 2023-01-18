Idaho murders – update: DNA evidence against Bryan Kohberger could be crucial in ‘circumstantial case’

DNA evidence linking Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger to the crime was of extreme importance to bring the case to trial, a prominent criminal defence attorney has said.

Duncan Levin, the former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates who has represented clients including Harvey Weinstein and Anna Delvey, spoke exclusively to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old PhD student.

Based on the evidence outlined in the probable cause affidavit, Mr Levin said that DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left next to one of the victims is “ very, very important” in an otherwise circumstantial case.

“We don’t know for example if there’s more DNA in the Elantra. I expect the prosecution will take his car down to the studs and you can’t possibly clean a car well enough these days to outsmart technology,” Mr Levin said. “When you put it all together, it becomes a tapestry of evidence.”

Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in a student rental home on 13 November in the small college town of Moscow.