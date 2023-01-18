ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders – update: DNA evidence against Bryan Kohberger could be crucial in ‘circumstantial case’

By Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGMfB_0kIF07QP00

DNA evidence linking Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger to the crime was of extreme importance to bring the case to trial, a prominent criminal defence attorney has said.

Duncan Levin, the former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates who has represented clients including Harvey Weinstein and Anna Delvey, spoke exclusively to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old PhD student.

Based on the evidence outlined in the probable cause affidavit, Mr Levin said that DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left next to one of the victims is “ very, very important” in an otherwise circumstantial case.

“We don’t know for example if there’s more DNA in the Elantra. I expect the prosecution will take his car down to the studs and you can’t possibly clean a car well enough these days to outsmart technology,” Mr Levin said. “When you put it all together, it becomes a tapestry of evidence.”

Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in a student rental home on 13 November in the small college town of Moscow.

