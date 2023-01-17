ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Inflation-strapped Filipinos criticize the president's many foreign trips

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has frequently left his country for overseas visits. Filipinos facing steep inflation and food shortages at home wonder how that jet-setting benefits them. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The World Economic Forum wrapped up in Davos, Switzerland, this morning. Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was there...
NPR

China's Lunar New Year falls amid a COVID surge and hard financial times

People in China will make about two billion trips throughout January for the Lunar New Year — the first without travel restrictions since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This weekend marks the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit. And in China, that...
NPR

Thousands in France strike and march in protest of raising the age of retirement

GUNS N' ROSES: (Singing) Knock, knock, knocking on... ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Place de la Republique, where the march kicked off in Paris, was completely packed, with a party-like atmosphere. Trucks blared music from loudspeakers. Giant balloons floated overhead. Protesters waved placards with slogans like, not one more year, one more month or one more day - of work that is.
NPR

Thousands of anti-government demonstrators have been flooding into Peru's capital

Protesters in Peru are pressuring the country's new president to step down. Today thousands of demonstrators flooded into the capital city of Lima. Protests and clashes with security forces have killed more than 50 people since Peru's former president tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree. Those deaths have mainly impacted people in Peru's southern countryside. Enraged residents from those rural cities brought their demands to the capital today. And NPR's Carrie Kahn is in Lima. Hi, Carrie.
NPR

In Biden's new refugee resettlement program, private citizens take the lead

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, about the pros and cons of the Biden administration's new refugee resettlement program. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The number of refugees admitted to the United States is at a record low, yet there's a new program...
NPR

Peru is on edge as protesters converge on the capital

LIMA, Peru — Peru's capital is bracing for large demonstrations against the government over coming days. Thousands of rural residents have been streaming into Lima to demand justice for the more than 50 people killed in weeks of protests. Related Story: From president to prisoner: The rapid descent of...
NPR

Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte

Deadly protests continued this week in the streets of Lima, Peru, against the current president, who took power last month after the previous leader was pushed out. There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her intention to step down on Thursday, in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape. Speaking to her party's annual caucus, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called on a general election on Oct. 14.
NPR

U.S. and allies pledge more heavy weapons for Ukraine

The U.S. and other NATO countries have agreed to send Ukraine more heavy weapons. The move comes amid speculation that Ukraine, Russia, or both, are planning new offensives. The U.S. and other NATO countries say they're sending what looks to be the largest package yet of heavy weapons to Ukraine. This announcement sends a clear signal that Ukraine's war with Russia may escalate in the months ahead. NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre joins us. Greg, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

Why Ukraine's allies are reluctant to send U.S. or German battle tanks

Ukraine's allies are announcing their latest weapons packages for the country. But not all of them agree on whether to share western-designed and made heavy battle tanks. Leaders from Ukraine and its allies gathered around a table in Germany today. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. They're discussing how to help Ukraine...
NPR

How climate change is killing the world's languages

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Babanki). SHAPIRO: ...Or Nalik, heard on an island in Papua New Guinea. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Nalik). SHAPIRO: And some of the places where rare languages are the most concentrated are also most vulnerable to climate change. Linguists call global warming the...
HAWAII STATE
NPR

Wall Street sees a wave of layoffs as big banks face pressure to shrink payrolls

Goldman Sachs just laid off more than 3,000 workers. Big job cuts are jarring. But on Wall Street, they're part of the way of life. Banking has always lured people with the promise of a big payday. But there's also the understanding that, if there's a bad market or you have a bad performance review, you could be out of work, and it's nothing personal. NPR's David Gura reports.
NPR

The facts and strategy behind the outrage over rumors of a ban on gas stoves

All right. This rumor was out there last week. The federal government planned to ban gas cooking stoves and possibly even seize them. Not true. But it all started when a government official said in an interview that gas stoves could face more regulation on health grounds. That provoked a cycle of outrage, mostly from the right. Here's Sean Hannity on Fox News.
NPR

Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Gissou Nia, an analyst at the nonpartisan Atlantic Council, about Iran's use of the death penalty against protesters and government critics. The Iranian government's violent crackdown on protesters continues four months after demonstrations first erupted. Thousands of people have been detained, hundreds have been killed, according to the U.N.'s Human Rights Office. The Iranian government has moved from detentions and beatings to executions, and more executions are expected. Gissou Nia focuses on human rights violations and international crimes at the Atlantic Council and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

As the pandemic enters its 4th year, there's still much to learn about long COVID

Researchers estimate at least 65 million people worldwide have suffered from long COVID. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Eric Topol about a paper he co-authored on what we know about long COVID. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Dr. Eric Topol has been studying one of the toughest problems of the pandemic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy