Deadly protests continued this week in the streets of Lima, Peru, against the current president, who took power last month after the previous leader was pushed out. There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO