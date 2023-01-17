Read full article on original website
NPR
Inflation-strapped Filipinos criticize the president's many foreign trips
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has frequently left his country for overseas visits. Filipinos facing steep inflation and food shortages at home wonder how that jet-setting benefits them. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The World Economic Forum wrapped up in Davos, Switzerland, this morning. Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was there...
NPR
China's Lunar New Year falls amid a COVID surge and hard financial times
People in China will make about two billion trips throughout January for the Lunar New Year — the first without travel restrictions since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This weekend marks the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit. And in China, that...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
NPR
Allied nations — including the U.S. — met today to talk military support for Ukraine
In Germany, top Pentagon leaders met with allied nations at a U.S. air base to discuss military support for Ukraine. The U.S. is providing dozens of armored vehicles, more air defenses and artillery rounds to fight off Russia. But the big question is about tanks. Here's Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
NPR
Thousands in France strike and march in protest of raising the age of retirement
GUNS N' ROSES: (Singing) Knock, knock, knocking on... ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Place de la Republique, where the march kicked off in Paris, was completely packed, with a party-like atmosphere. Trucks blared music from loudspeakers. Giant balloons floated overhead. Protesters waved placards with slogans like, not one more year, one more month or one more day - of work that is.
NPR
Thousands of anti-government demonstrators have been flooding into Peru's capital
Protesters in Peru are pressuring the country's new president to step down. Today thousands of demonstrators flooded into the capital city of Lima. Protests and clashes with security forces have killed more than 50 people since Peru's former president tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree. Those deaths have mainly impacted people in Peru's southern countryside. Enraged residents from those rural cities brought their demands to the capital today. And NPR's Carrie Kahn is in Lima. Hi, Carrie.
NPR
In Biden's new refugee resettlement program, private citizens take the lead
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, about the pros and cons of the Biden administration's new refugee resettlement program. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The number of refugees admitted to the United States is at a record low, yet there's a new program...
NPR
Peru is on edge as protesters converge on the capital
LIMA, Peru — Peru's capital is bracing for large demonstrations against the government over coming days. Thousands of rural residents have been streaming into Lima to demand justice for the more than 50 people killed in weeks of protests. Related Story: From president to prisoner: The rapid descent of...
NPR
Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte
Deadly protests continued this week in the streets of Lima, Peru, against the current president, who took power last month after the previous leader was pushed out. There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her intention to step down on Thursday, in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape. Speaking to her party's annual caucus, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called on a general election on Oct. 14.
NPR
U.S. and allies pledge more heavy weapons for Ukraine
The U.S. and other NATO countries have agreed to send Ukraine more heavy weapons. The move comes amid speculation that Ukraine, Russia, or both, are planning new offensives. The U.S. and other NATO countries say they're sending what looks to be the largest package yet of heavy weapons to Ukraine. This announcement sends a clear signal that Ukraine's war with Russia may escalate in the months ahead. NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre joins us. Greg, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Why Ukraine's allies are reluctant to send U.S. or German battle tanks
Ukraine's allies are announcing their latest weapons packages for the country. But not all of them agree on whether to share western-designed and made heavy battle tanks. Leaders from Ukraine and its allies gathered around a table in Germany today. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. They're discussing how to help Ukraine...
NPR
How climate change is killing the world's languages
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Babanki). SHAPIRO: ...Or Nalik, heard on an island in Papua New Guinea. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Nalik). SHAPIRO: And some of the places where rare languages are the most concentrated are also most vulnerable to climate change. Linguists call global warming the...
NPR
Wall Street sees a wave of layoffs as big banks face pressure to shrink payrolls
Goldman Sachs just laid off more than 3,000 workers. Big job cuts are jarring. But on Wall Street, they're part of the way of life. Banking has always lured people with the promise of a big payday. But there's also the understanding that, if there's a bad market or you have a bad performance review, you could be out of work, and it's nothing personal. NPR's David Gura reports.
NPR
The facts and strategy behind the outrage over rumors of a ban on gas stoves
All right. This rumor was out there last week. The federal government planned to ban gas cooking stoves and possibly even seize them. Not true. But it all started when a government official said in an interview that gas stoves could face more regulation on health grounds. That provoked a cycle of outrage, mostly from the right. Here's Sean Hannity on Fox News.
NPR
Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Gissou Nia, an analyst at the nonpartisan Atlantic Council, about Iran's use of the death penalty against protesters and government critics. The Iranian government's violent crackdown on protesters continues four months after demonstrations first erupted. Thousands of people have been detained, hundreds have been killed, according to the U.N.'s Human Rights Office. The Iranian government has moved from detentions and beatings to executions, and more executions are expected. Gissou Nia focuses on human rights violations and international crimes at the Atlantic Council and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
As the pandemic enters its 4th year, there's still much to learn about long COVID
Researchers estimate at least 65 million people worldwide have suffered from long COVID. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Eric Topol about a paper he co-authored on what we know about long COVID. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Dr. Eric Topol has been studying one of the toughest problems of the pandemic...
NPR
Harvard reverses its decision and will now offer Kenneth Roth a fellowship
Harvard University has changed its mind. It plans to welcome the former director of Human Rights Watch. Kenneth Roth spoke with Leila this week. He said he thought he had a fellowship to write at the university. Then he lost it because he said he had sometimes criticized Israel's human rights record.
