Ozark Mountain Friday Nights return for 2023
Ozark Mountain Friday Nights are back for 2023 with their first concert of the year scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, in Reeds Spring. The monthly evenings of live music are hosted by The Farnum Family from Galena at 7 p.m. at the New Testament Christian Church. The concert series is free and open to the public.
New beauty salon opens in Forsyth
A new salon opened its doors in Forsyth a few months ago. Suzi Q’s Beauty Shop, owned and operated by hairstylist Suzi Hicks, is at 210A Shadowrock Drive in Forsyth, directly across from the post office. Hicks said she currently offers a wide variety of services at her shop.
C of O to host area appreciation dates
Area residents will have an opportunity to experience some of what C of O has to offer at a discount. The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks will offer area appreciation Jan. 22 through Feb. 5 as a thank you to residents in the Tri-Lakes area community. Residents of...
Heated closed session shows Branson aldermen at odds
The retirement of Lisa Westfall as Branson City Clerk led to a contentious closed session of the Branson Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The meeting, which lasted over six hours, included a vote related to the retention of Cathy Stepp as city administrator. The vote was 3 to...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes a difference
A charitable organization in the Tri-Lakes area is helping to ensure no child sleeps on the floor. A local chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization whose mission it is to give beds to children in need, is continuing their focus to provide a bed, mattress and bedding to children in Stone and Taney counties.
Frontier flies away from Branson Airport
The struggle among airlines nationwide to keep pilots and flight crews is having a negative impact on the Branson Airport. Officials with the airport confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News, Frontier Airlines will not be providing commercial service to Branson in 2023. “At the moment we have no commercial service at...
Summit co-owner pleads guilty to stealing
The co-owner of Summit Restaurant and Nightclub has pleaded guilty to stealing in an agreement with prosecutors. Quentin Pierce Evans, 24, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Jan. 13, in Taney County Court to a count of Stealing of $25,000 or more, a class C felony. Evans was arrested in...
Forsyth Chamber to host gala
The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their biggest fundraising event of the year next month. The annual gala, which includes a silent auction, dinner, community awards and networking, will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge #2597. A dinner will take place at 6 p.m. This year’s theme for the gala is ‘Our Home Sweet Hometown.’
TCAD Paramedic Saves Child’s Life
A Taney County Ambulance District dispatcher was recently presented a token for her efforts in the resuscitation of an infant, who experienced cardiac arrest in Taney County. In December of 2022, the TCAD Paramedics Communications Center received a 911 call for an infant with severely labored breathing. Paramedics were immediately dispatched to the residence, located in rural Taney County. While paramedics were responding, Emergency Medical Dispatcher Tosha Burns determined the patient’s condition was deteriorating. The infant patient had stopped breathing.
C of O to host pianist Sookkyung Cho
College of the Ozarks will host pianist Sookkyung Cho in a guest artist recital on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26 and 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Newman Recital Hall on the C of O campus. The recital is free and open to the public. Seating is available on a...
