Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 63, Ogden 21
ADM, Adel 47, Gilbert 39
Akron-Westfield 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 48
Algona 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 28
Alta-Aurelia 67, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49
Ankeny 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 44
Ankeny Centennial 40, Valley Community, Elgin 34
Ankeny Christian Academy 49, Moravia 31
Atlantic 46, Red Oak 19
Ballard 64, Bondurant Farrar 30
Baxter 43, BCLUW, Conrad 21
Beckman, Dyersville 47, Camanche 9
Belmond-Klemme 43, Eagle Grove 30
Benton Community 46, Center Point-Urbana 38
Bishop Garrigan 78, Lake Mills 29
Burlington 56, Davenport, West 29
CAM, Anita 81, Paton-Churdan 44
Calamus-Wheatland 54, Easton Valley 22
Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City High 38
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 72, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 62
Central Decatur, Leon 53, Bedford 36
Central Elkader 75, West Central, Maynard 27
Central Lee, Donnellson 72, Burlington Notre Dame 42
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sheldon 27
Central Springs 46, North Butler, Greene 18
Chariton 47, Centerville 40
Cherokee, Washington 67, Spencer 36
Clarinda 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 30
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Clear Creek-Amana 75, South Tama County, Tama 14
Clear Lake 61, Webster City 27
Colo-NESCO 54, Meskwaki Settlement School 42
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 40
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Sioux City, North 30
Crestwood, Cresco 57, Charles City 24
Des Moines, Roosevelt 67, Fort Dodge 53
Diagonal 51, Orient-Macksburg 32
Dike-New Hartford 54, Denver 18
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 56, Waukee 40
Dunkerton 39, Tripoli 28
East Buchanan, Winthrop 73, Starmont 20
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Eldon Cardinal 26
English Valleys, North English 54, Tri-County, Thornburg 52
Fremont Mills, Tabor 69, Essex 18
Galesburg Christian High School, Ill. 43, Morning Star 27
Grundy Center 74, East Marshall, LeGrand 51
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, South O’Brien, Paullina 21
Hudson 60, Oelwein 37
Humboldt 68, Iowa Falls-Alden 53
Iowa City Liberty High School 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 57
Iowa City West 74, Fort Madison 26
Johnston 74, Urbandale 29
Keokuk 58, Washington 35
Keota 49, Belle Plaine 36
Kingsley-Pierson 50, River Valley, Correctionville 33
Knoxville 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 44
Lamoni 43, Moulton-Udell 15
Lewis Central 52, Denison-Schleswig 22
Lisbon 60, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 51
Logan-Magnolia 59, Missouri Valley 35
Lone Tree 71, Hillcrest Academy 29
Lynnville-Sully 72, B-G-M 26
MFL-Mar-Mac 71, Postville 16
MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Boyden-Hull 31
MVAOCOU 61, Lawton-Bronson 47
Maquoketa 81, Anamosa 36
Marion 81, Independence 41
Marshalltown 57, Des Moines, East 28
Mason City 65, Des Moines, Hoover 20
Mediapolis 64, Holy Trinity 58
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46, West Branch 37
Midland, Wyoming 58, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 38
Montezuma 62, H-L-V, Victor 20
Monticello 48, Bellevue 36
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Melcher-Dallas 53
Mount Ayr 45, Lenox 28
New Hampton 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 58
Newell-Fonda 89, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 22
Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Nashua-Plainfield 26
Nodaway Valley 81, Southwest Valley 37
North Fayette Valley 72, Kee, Lansing 32
North Linn, Troy Mills 77, Edgewood-Colesburg 32
North Polk, Alleman 59, Carroll 41
North Tama, Traer 51, GMG, Garwin 37
North Union 62, Forest City 48
Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Cascade,Western Dubuque 31
Osage 49, Saint Ansgar 38
Ottumwa 42, Waterloo, East 23
PAC-LM 58, South Central Calhoun 49
PCM, Monroe 49, Saydel 39
Panorama, Panora 66, West Central Valley, Stuart 33
Pekin 45, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24
Pella 63, Des Moines Christian 39
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 47, Epworth, Western Dubuque 29
Regina, Iowa City 74, Wilton 34
Ridge View 66, Siouxland Christian 13
Roland-Story, Story City 50, Nevada 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, LeMars 36
Shenandoah 38, Creston 35
Sigourney 37, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30
Sioux Center 65, Rock Valley 28
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, Emmetsburg 30
Sioux City, West 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28
Solon 56, Mount Vernon 50
South Hamilton, Jewell 73, Greene County 20
South Hardin 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49
Southeast Polk 61, Waukee Northwest 57
Springville 78, Central City 39
St. Mary’s, Remsen 51, Trinity Christian High School 25
Stanton 76, Griswold 22
Sumner-Fredericksburg 63, Jesup 54
Treynor 65, Audubon 32
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 26
Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 15
Union Community, LaPorte City 36, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28
Unity Christian 79, Western Christian 50
Van Meter 53, Pleasantville 31
Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Williamsburg 38
Wahlert, Dubuque 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 35
Waterloo Christian School 51, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 18
Waterloo, West 73, Cedar Rapids Xavier 50
Waverly-Shell Rock 44, West Delaware, Manchester 33
Wayne, Corydon 42, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29
West Bend-Mallard 59, East Sac County 54
West Burlington 61, Van Buren, Keosauqua 46
West Fork, Sheffield 61, Northwood-Kensett 26
West Hancock, Britt 24, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9
West Liberty 56, Tipton 41
West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 36
West Marshall, State Center 83, Perry 51
West Sioux 56, Harris-Lake Park 37
Westwood, Sloan 52, OA-BCIG 28
Winfield-Mount Union 61, WACO, Wayland 40
Winterset 46, Boone 40
Woodbine 68, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 19
Woodward-Granger 58, Madrid 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Collins-Maxwell vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. West Sioux, ppd. to Jan 19th.
North Cedar, Stanwood vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0