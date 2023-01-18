ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 63, Ogden 21

ADM, Adel 47, Gilbert 39

Akron-Westfield 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 48

Algona 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 28

Alta-Aurelia 67, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

Ankeny 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 44

Ankeny Centennial 40, Valley Community, Elgin 34

Ankeny Christian Academy 49, Moravia 31

Atlantic 46, Red Oak 19

Ballard 64, Bondurant Farrar 30

Baxter 43, BCLUW, Conrad 21

Beckman, Dyersville 47, Camanche 9

Belmond-Klemme 43, Eagle Grove 30

Benton Community 46, Center Point-Urbana 38

Bishop Garrigan 78, Lake Mills 29

Burlington 56, Davenport, West 29

CAM, Anita 81, Paton-Churdan 44

Calamus-Wheatland 54, Easton Valley 22

Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City High 38

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 72, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 62

Central Decatur, Leon 53, Bedford 36

Central Elkader 75, West Central, Maynard 27

Central Lee, Donnellson 72, Burlington Notre Dame 42

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sheldon 27

Central Springs 46, North Butler, Greene 18

Chariton 47, Centerville 40

Cherokee, Washington 67, Spencer 36

Clarinda 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Clear Creek-Amana 75, South Tama County, Tama 14

Clear Lake 61, Webster City 27

Colo-NESCO 54, Meskwaki Settlement School 42

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 40

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Sioux City, North 30

Crestwood, Cresco 57, Charles City 24

Des Moines, Roosevelt 67, Fort Dodge 53

Diagonal 51, Orient-Macksburg 32

Dike-New Hartford 54, Denver 18

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 56, Waukee 40

Dunkerton 39, Tripoli 28

East Buchanan, Winthrop 73, Starmont 20

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Eldon Cardinal 26

English Valleys, North English 54, Tri-County, Thornburg 52

Fremont Mills, Tabor 69, Essex 18

Galesburg Christian High School, Ill. 43, Morning Star 27

Grundy Center 74, East Marshall, LeGrand 51

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, South O’Brien, Paullina 21

Hudson 60, Oelwein 37

Humboldt 68, Iowa Falls-Alden 53

Iowa City Liberty High School 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 57

Iowa City West 74, Fort Madison 26

Johnston 74, Urbandale 29

Keokuk 58, Washington 35

Keota 49, Belle Plaine 36

Kingsley-Pierson 50, River Valley, Correctionville 33

Knoxville 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 44

Lamoni 43, Moulton-Udell 15

Lewis Central 52, Denison-Schleswig 22

Lisbon 60, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 51

Logan-Magnolia 59, Missouri Valley 35

Lone Tree 71, Hillcrest Academy 29

Lynnville-Sully 72, B-G-M 26

MFL-Mar-Mac 71, Postville 16

MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Boyden-Hull 31

MVAOCOU 61, Lawton-Bronson 47

Maquoketa 81, Anamosa 36

Marion 81, Independence 41

Marshalltown 57, Des Moines, East 28

Mason City 65, Des Moines, Hoover 20

Mediapolis 64, Holy Trinity 58

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46, West Branch 37

Midland, Wyoming 58, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 38

Montezuma 62, H-L-V, Victor 20

Monticello 48, Bellevue 36

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Melcher-Dallas 53

Mount Ayr 45, Lenox 28

New Hampton 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 58

Newell-Fonda 89, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 22

Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Nashua-Plainfield 26

Nodaway Valley 81, Southwest Valley 37

North Fayette Valley 72, Kee, Lansing 32

North Linn, Troy Mills 77, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

North Polk, Alleman 59, Carroll 41

North Tama, Traer 51, GMG, Garwin 37

North Union 62, Forest City 48

Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Cascade,Western Dubuque 31

Osage 49, Saint Ansgar 38

Ottumwa 42, Waterloo, East 23

PAC-LM 58, South Central Calhoun 49

PCM, Monroe 49, Saydel 39

Panorama, Panora 66, West Central Valley, Stuart 33

Pekin 45, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24

Pella 63, Des Moines Christian 39

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 47, Epworth, Western Dubuque 29

Regina, Iowa City 74, Wilton 34

Ridge View 66, Siouxland Christian 13

Roland-Story, Story City 50, Nevada 39

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, LeMars 36

Shenandoah 38, Creston 35

Sigourney 37, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30

Sioux Center 65, Rock Valley 28

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, Emmetsburg 30

Sioux City, West 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28

Solon 56, Mount Vernon 50

South Hamilton, Jewell 73, Greene County 20

South Hardin 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49

Southeast Polk 61, Waukee Northwest 57

Springville 78, Central City 39

St. Mary’s, Remsen 51, Trinity Christian High School 25

Stanton 76, Griswold 22

Sumner-Fredericksburg 63, Jesup 54

Treynor 65, Audubon 32

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 26

Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 15

Union Community, LaPorte City 36, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28

Unity Christian 79, Western Christian 50

Van Meter 53, Pleasantville 31

Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Williamsburg 38

Wahlert, Dubuque 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 35

Waterloo Christian School 51, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 18

Waterloo, West 73, Cedar Rapids Xavier 50

Waverly-Shell Rock 44, West Delaware, Manchester 33

Wayne, Corydon 42, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29

West Bend-Mallard 59, East Sac County 54

West Burlington 61, Van Buren, Keosauqua 46

West Fork, Sheffield 61, Northwood-Kensett 26

West Hancock, Britt 24, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9

West Liberty 56, Tipton 41

West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 36

West Marshall, State Center 83, Perry 51

West Sioux 56, Harris-Lake Park 37

Westwood, Sloan 52, OA-BCIG 28

Winfield-Mount Union 61, WACO, Wayland 40

Winterset 46, Boone 40

Woodbine 68, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 19

Woodward-Granger 58, Madrid 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Collins-Maxwell vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. West Sioux, ppd. to Jan 19th.

North Cedar, Stanwood vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 6)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi  We are quickly closing in on the final stretch run of the wrestling season, and with it, more and more teams are finding out exactly who will step into key roles. For the likes of Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock and Osage, it remains a battle for ...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy