Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy girls shine late in region win over George Walton Academy

Lakeview Academy's Taliah Gaither (20) goes in for a basket late in the fourth quarter against George Walton Academy on Jan. 17, 2023 in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Lakeview Academy’s Taliah Gaither was a force for four quarters against George Walton Academy on Tuesday.

However, it was her four fourth-quarter points that sealed the deal for the Lady Lions (9-10, 2-0 GIAA District 4 Class 3A/4A) in a 50-46 win against George Walton Academy.

Gaither finished at the basket with a layup to go up by four points with less than a minute remaining, then knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds in Gainesville.

She finished with 17 points, one shy of Dynesty Putman, who had a game-high 18 for Lakeview Academy.

Up next, Lakeview Academy plays host to Loganville Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.

GEORGE WALTON ACADEMY BOYS 58, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 57: Justyce Sadler had a team-high 21 points for the Lions (8-10, 1-1), while Tayden Ware finished with 16 on Tuesday.

Also in double figures, Jack Collins chipped in 11 points for Lakeview Academy.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 52, CLARKE CENTRAL 48: Bella Brick had 20 points for the Lady Falcons in a come-from-behind win Tuesday.

Trailing at the end of each of the first three quarters, Flowery Branch (12-7, 5-2 Region 8-5A) had an 18-9 scoring edge in the final period to secure the win.

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday.

FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 79, CLARKE CENTRAL 65: Jeremiah Ware finished strong for the Falcons (14-4, 4-3), scoring eight of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday.

Tyleek Worth finished with 19 points for Flowery Branch, while Jayden Gudz chipped in 10.

On Friday, Flowery Branch hosts Jefferson at 8:30 p.m.

NORTH HALL GIRLS 67, MADISON COUNTY 43: Kristina Peach had 19 points, six steals and four rebounds for the Lady Trojans on Tuesday. Amelia Shoemaker added 14 points and five rebounds for North Hall.

On Friday, the Lady Trojans visit Chestatee at 7 p.m.

JOHNSON GIRLS 33, SECKINGER 26: Destiny Ramirez had 11 points for the Lady Knights on Tuesday.

Up next, Johnson visits Cherokee Bluff on Friday.

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 62, LANIER CHRISTIAN 21: Ellie Roberts led the Lady Lightning with seven points on Tuesday, while Camille Hoffmann added six points.

Up next, Lanier Christian faces Killian Hill Christian on Friday.

CEDAR SHOALS BOYS 59, EAST HALL 53: Levi Holtzclaw led the way with 17 points, but the Vikings fell in a Region 8-4A crossover game Tuesday in Athens.

Chassen Jones posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while East Hall (4-15, 2-8) also got nine points and nine rebounds from Cletus Agborsangaya, plus nine points from Jamarcus Harrison.

The Vikings are back in action Friday in a Region 8-4A, Subregion A game at East Forsyth.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.