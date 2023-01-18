ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 62, IKM-Manning 49

ADM, Adel 68, Gilbert 54

Albia 63, Clarke, Osceola 59

Algona 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Ames 53, Des Moines, North 34

Baxter 65, BCLUW, Conrad 54

Beckman, Dyersville 62, Camanche 42

Bellevue 55, Monticello 46

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67, Lisbon 49

Benton Community 62, Center Point-Urbana 56

Bondurant Farrar 67, Ballard 58

Burlington 65, Muscatine 61

Burlington Notre Dame 71, Central Lee, Donnellson 40

Cascade,Western Dubuque 73, Northeast, Goose Lake 67, OT

Cedar Falls 62, Iowa City High 57

Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Waterloo, West 37

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 73, Dubuque, Hempstead 61

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 44

Central City 92, Springville 64

Central Decatur, Leon 67, Bedford 48

Central Elkader 53, West Central, Maynard 33

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 79, Sheldon 33

Charles City 77, Crestwood, Cresco 54

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 29

Clear Creek-Amana 69, South Tama County, Tama 61

Clear Lake 55, Webster City 49

Collins-Maxwell 86, Cedar Valley Christian School 39

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, North 55

Creston 62, Shenandoah 33

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Ankeny 58

Denison-Schleswig 70, Lewis Central 58

Des Moines, East 57, Marshalltown 43

Des Moines, Hoover 66, Mason City 39

Des Moines, Roosevelt 83, Fort Dodge 39

Dunkerton 83, Tripoli 52

Eagle Grove 56, Belmond-Klemme 52

East Buchanan, Winthrop 68, Starmont 41

English Valleys, North English 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 33

GMG, Garwin 67, North Tama, Traer 50

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, West Hancock, Britt 43

George-Little Rock 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 97, South Hardin 58

Glenwood 78, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48

Grand View Christian 78, Des Moines, Lincoln 42

Greene County 63, South Hamilton, Jewell 59

Heartland Christian 46, College View Academy, Neb. 33

Holy Trinity 55, Mediapolis 50

Hudson 77, Oelwein 42

Humboldt 84, Iowa Falls-Alden 62

Iowa Valley, Marengo 62, Sigourney 56

Janesville 60, Riceville 45

Jesup 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 44

Johnston 61, Urbandale 55

Keota 68, Belle Plaine 56

Kingsley-Pierson 69, River Valley, Correctionville 35

Knoxville 83, Davis County, Bloomfield 38

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63, Clarinda 44

Lake Mills 76, Bishop Garrigan 47

Lamoni 49, Moulton-Udell 38

Linn-Mar, Marion 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 81, 2OT

Louisa-Muscatine 62, Highland, Riverside 23

Lynnville-Sully 72, B-G-M 35

MFL-Mar-Mac 91, Postville 43

MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Boyden-Hull 59

Madrid 75, Woodward-Granger 39

Manson Northwest Webster 53, Southeast Valley 48

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54, Akron-Westfield 51

Marion 70, Independence 65

Martensdale-St. Marys 62, East Union, Afton 51

Montezuma 78, H-L-V, Victor 61

Moravia 61, Ankeny Christian Academy 49

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 55, Melcher-Dallas 52

Mount Ayr 87, Lenox 59

Mount Pleasant 72, Oskaloosa 46

New Hampton 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50

New London 53, Danville 37

Newell-Fonda 73, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 25

Newman Catholic, Mason City 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53

Nodaway Valley 50, Southwest Valley 45

North Butler, Greene 66, Central Springs 54

North Fayette Valley 56, Kee, Lansing 48

North Linn, Troy Mills 107, Edgewood-Colesburg 25

North Mahaska, New Sharon 89, Colfax-Mingo 34

North Polk, Alleman 58, Carroll 56

North Union 69, Forest City 53

Ogden 59, AC/GC 53

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 69, Whiting 19

Osage 73, Saint Ansgar 63

PCM, Monroe 70, Saydel 50

Panorama, Panora 64, West Central Valley, Stuart 50

Pekin 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29

Pella 66, Des Moines Christian 44

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Epworth, Western Dubuque 60

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 79, Midland, Wyoming 56

Red Oak 77, Atlantic 74

Regina, Iowa City 74, Wilton 34

Ridge View 71, Siouxland Christian 32

Roland-Story, Story City 85, Nevada 80

Ruthven-Ayrshire 59, Alta-Aurelia 52

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40, LeMars 23

Sioux Center 54, Rock Valley 48

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Emmetsburg 44

Sioux City, East 66, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60

Sioux City, West 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 58

South Central Calhoun 83, PAC-LM 49

South O’Brien, Paullina 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61

Spencer 73, Cherokee, Washington 52

Spirit Lake 65, Storm Lake 57

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, OT

St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, Trinity Christian High School 31

Tipton 60, West Liberty 50

Treynor 82, Audubon 47

Twin Cedars, Bussey 46, Seymour 36

Underwood 60, Riverside, Oakland 53

Valley Community, Elgin 83, Ankeny Centennial 55

Van Meter 58, Pleasantville 29

WACO, Wayland 66, Winfield-Mount Union 48

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53

Waterloo Christian School 56, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 45

Waterloo, East 68, Ottumwa 53

Waukee 50, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 33

Waukee Northwest 85, Southeast Polk 61

Waukon 49, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 48

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, West Delaware, Manchester 36

Wayne, Corydon 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 42

West Bend-Mallard 56, East Sac County 48

West Branch 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 44

West Burlington 61, Van Buren, Keosauqua 46

West Fork, Sheffield 61, Northwood-Kensett 55

West Harrison, Mondamin 64, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22

West Lyon, Inwood 86, Okoboji, Milford 42

West Marshall, State Center 59, Perry 57

West Monona 60, Woodbury Central, Moville 45

West Sioux 60, Harris-Lake Park 54

Western Christian 71, Unity Christian 59

Winterset 49, Boone 45

Woodbine 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 57

Corner Conference Tournament=

East Mills 77, Griswold 39

Stanton 80, Essex 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 6)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi  We are quickly closing in on the final stretch run of the wrestling season, and with it, more and more teams are finding out exactly who will step into key roles. For the likes of Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock and Osage, it remains a battle for ...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy