Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 62, IKM-Manning 49
ADM, Adel 68, Gilbert 54
Albia 63, Clarke, Osceola 59
Algona 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Ames 53, Des Moines, North 34
Baxter 65, BCLUW, Conrad 54
Beckman, Dyersville 62, Camanche 42
Bellevue 55, Monticello 46
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67, Lisbon 49
Benton Community 62, Center Point-Urbana 56
Bondurant Farrar 67, Ballard 58
Burlington 65, Muscatine 61
Burlington Notre Dame 71, Central Lee, Donnellson 40
Cascade,Western Dubuque 73, Northeast, Goose Lake 67, OT
Cedar Falls 62, Iowa City High 57
Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Waterloo, West 37
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 73, Dubuque, Hempstead 61
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 44
Central City 92, Springville 64
Central Decatur, Leon 67, Bedford 48
Central Elkader 53, West Central, Maynard 33
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 79, Sheldon 33
Charles City 77, Crestwood, Cresco 54
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 29
Clear Creek-Amana 69, South Tama County, Tama 61
Clear Lake 55, Webster City 49
Collins-Maxwell 86, Cedar Valley Christian School 39
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, North 55
Creston 62, Shenandoah 33
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Ankeny 58
Denison-Schleswig 70, Lewis Central 58
Des Moines, East 57, Marshalltown 43
Des Moines, Hoover 66, Mason City 39
Des Moines, Roosevelt 83, Fort Dodge 39
Dunkerton 83, Tripoli 52
Eagle Grove 56, Belmond-Klemme 52
East Buchanan, Winthrop 68, Starmont 41
English Valleys, North English 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 33
GMG, Garwin 67, North Tama, Traer 50
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, West Hancock, Britt 43
George-Little Rock 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 97, South Hardin 58
Glenwood 78, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48
Grand View Christian 78, Des Moines, Lincoln 42
Greene County 63, South Hamilton, Jewell 59
Heartland Christian 46, College View Academy, Neb. 33
Holy Trinity 55, Mediapolis 50
Hudson 77, Oelwein 42
Humboldt 84, Iowa Falls-Alden 62
Iowa Valley, Marengo 62, Sigourney 56
Janesville 60, Riceville 45
Jesup 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 44
Johnston 61, Urbandale 55
Keota 68, Belle Plaine 56
Kingsley-Pierson 69, River Valley, Correctionville 35
Knoxville 83, Davis County, Bloomfield 38
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63, Clarinda 44
Lake Mills 76, Bishop Garrigan 47
Lamoni 49, Moulton-Udell 38
Linn-Mar, Marion 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 81, 2OT
Louisa-Muscatine 62, Highland, Riverside 23
Lynnville-Sully 72, B-G-M 35
MFL-Mar-Mac 91, Postville 43
MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Boyden-Hull 59
Madrid 75, Woodward-Granger 39
Manson Northwest Webster 53, Southeast Valley 48
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54, Akron-Westfield 51
Marion 70, Independence 65
Martensdale-St. Marys 62, East Union, Afton 51
Montezuma 78, H-L-V, Victor 61
Moravia 61, Ankeny Christian Academy 49
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 55, Melcher-Dallas 52
Mount Ayr 87, Lenox 59
Mount Pleasant 72, Oskaloosa 46
New Hampton 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50
New London 53, Danville 37
Newell-Fonda 73, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 25
Newman Catholic, Mason City 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53
Nodaway Valley 50, Southwest Valley 45
North Butler, Greene 66, Central Springs 54
North Fayette Valley 56, Kee, Lansing 48
North Linn, Troy Mills 107, Edgewood-Colesburg 25
North Mahaska, New Sharon 89, Colfax-Mingo 34
North Polk, Alleman 58, Carroll 56
North Union 69, Forest City 53
Ogden 59, AC/GC 53
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 69, Whiting 19
Osage 73, Saint Ansgar 63
PCM, Monroe 70, Saydel 50
Panorama, Panora 64, West Central Valley, Stuart 50
Pekin 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29
Pella 66, Des Moines Christian 44
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Epworth, Western Dubuque 60
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 79, Midland, Wyoming 56
Red Oak 77, Atlantic 74
Regina, Iowa City 74, Wilton 34
Ridge View 71, Siouxland Christian 32
Roland-Story, Story City 85, Nevada 80
Ruthven-Ayrshire 59, Alta-Aurelia 52
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40, LeMars 23
Sioux Center 54, Rock Valley 48
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Emmetsburg 44
Sioux City, East 66, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60
Sioux City, West 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 58
South Central Calhoun 83, PAC-LM 49
South O’Brien, Paullina 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61
Spencer 73, Cherokee, Washington 52
Spirit Lake 65, Storm Lake 57
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, OT
St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, Trinity Christian High School 31
Tipton 60, West Liberty 50
Treynor 82, Audubon 47
Twin Cedars, Bussey 46, Seymour 36
Underwood 60, Riverside, Oakland 53
Valley Community, Elgin 83, Ankeny Centennial 55
Van Meter 58, Pleasantville 29
WACO, Wayland 66, Winfield-Mount Union 48
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53
Waterloo Christian School 56, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 45
Waterloo, East 68, Ottumwa 53
Waukee 50, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 33
Waukee Northwest 85, Southeast Polk 61
Waukon 49, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 48
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, West Delaware, Manchester 36
Wayne, Corydon 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 42
West Bend-Mallard 56, East Sac County 48
West Branch 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 44
West Burlington 61, Van Buren, Keosauqua 46
West Fork, Sheffield 61, Northwood-Kensett 55
West Harrison, Mondamin 64, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
West Lyon, Inwood 86, Okoboji, Milford 42
West Marshall, State Center 59, Perry 57
West Monona 60, Woodbury Central, Moville 45
West Sioux 60, Harris-Lake Park 54
Western Christian 71, Unity Christian 59
Winterset 49, Boone 45
Woodbine 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 57
Corner Conference Tournament=
East Mills 77, Griswold 39
Stanton 80, Essex 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
