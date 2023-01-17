ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
msn.com

Worst Cruise Ships in the World

The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
The Independent

US removes Cuban migrants from remote Florida islands

The Coast Guard removed more than 300 Cuban migrants from a remote island national park off the Florida coast Thursday as the U.S. government sought to handle the latest influx in people arriving by boat from the communist island. Homeland Security officials said the Coast Guard took 337 migrants from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile (113-kilometer) trip to Key West, where they will be processed. They were among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boat over the New Year's weekend, prompting officials in Florida to appeal to the federal government to do...
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Fly to Antigua in the Caribbean for as Little as $305 Roundtrip

There have been some alluring prices on flights to the Caribbean lately if you’re willing to dig and have flexibility with your travel plans. Of course, we’ve noted that this is the best time of year to buy plane tickets and even highlighted how affordable it was to get flights to Puerto Rico.
New York Post

Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas cruise ship rescues 17 Cuban migrants spotted on tiny ‘boat’

All aboard!  A Royal Caribbean Liberty of Seas cruise ship rescued 17 Cuban migrants after they were spotted aboard a small makeshift boat Saturday.  The ship had been heading for CocoCay in the Bahamas when its captain spotted the puny vessel that had been at sea for weeks, WPTV reported.  “The captain came on and said we have to stop,” cruise passenger Josh Levine told WPTV. “People just started running down the hallway to go check it out and we kind of followed them. It was a surreal experience.” The three-night cruise was to have docked at CocoCay on Saturday, but stayed at sea...
addictedtovacation.com

4 Caribbean Islands Rich Folks Visit: Join Them Or Avoid Them!

The wealthy rarely visit Caribbean islands frequented by regular people. So, what Caribbean islands do rich people go to? Here are some and why they go there. Some of the Caribbean islands that rich people go to include St Barts, Turks and Caicos, Canouan, and Mustique. The rich and famous frequent these islands because they are secluded, and exclusive and don’t attract crowds. Also, they offer top-class services and amenities.
moneyweek.com

Croatia without the crowds

When Richard the Lionheart, king of England, was returning home from the crusades in November 1192, he encountered a huge storm. Fearing certain shipwreck and death, he took his Venetian fleet to shelter on the island of Lokrum, just off the coast of Dubrovnik, in Croatia. As a way of showing his thanks to God for saving his life, he vowed to build two churches – one in England and the other on Lokrum. But the citizens of Dubrovnik persuaded him to build a church inside the city instead, and the basilica stood there until the great earthquake of 1667.

Comments / 0

Community Policy