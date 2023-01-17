Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
NASDAQ
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
Investors in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Tokyo (Symbol: SMFG) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SMFG options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified the following call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Buy These 3 Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2023?
Beta is a metric that measures risk and is used to compare the volatility of stocks to the broader market as a whole with the S&P 500 index having a baseline beta value of 1.0. Generally, securities with a beta below 1 have historically been less volatile than the market.
NASDAQ
POR Breaks Above 4% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.81), with the stock changing hands as low as $45.08 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Rising Today
Shares of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, traded nearly 15% higher as of 10:55 a.m. ET today after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results last night. So what. SVB reported diluted earnings per common share of $4.82 on total revenue of about $1.53...
NASDAQ
Fed 'probing' for right rate level as prospects rise for 'soft landing'
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The chances of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, where inflation declines without major job losses, appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday, and the central bank is now "probing" for the right level of rates to control inflation without tanking employment.
NASDAQ
Interesting ELAN Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) saw new options become available this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ELAN options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Beacon (BECN) Opens Two Branches in Texas, Boosts Ambition 2025
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN recently announced the opening of two new branches at greenfield locations in Baytown and suburban Forth Worth, TX. The Baytown branch serves the greater Houston market, reaching Harris and Chambers counties and the Galveston Bay region while the services of the Forth Worth branch extend to the west side at the busy crossroads of Highways 820 and 30.
NASDAQ
10 ETF Ideas for 2023
(1:00) - 2023 Outlook For The Stock Market: What Should Investors Expect?. (6:30) - Do Commodities Make Sense For Your Portfolio Right Now?. (12:45) - High Dividend ETFs For 2023: SPYD, SDY, DVY, COWZ. (19:25) - Should You Be Making Room In Your Portfolio For Fixed Income Investments?. (23:00) -...
NASDAQ
First Week of September 15th Options Trading For Waste Connections (WCN)
Investors in Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the WCN options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 01/20/2023: IRON,TNYA,WINT
Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%. Disc Medicine (IRON) climbed 8.9% on Friday after the hematologic medications company announced an exclusive licensing agreement with...
NASDAQ
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
Investors in FuelCell Energy Inc (Symbol: FCEL) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FCEL options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for AMAT - 1/20/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, AMAT rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
NASDAQ
Friday 1/20 Insider Buying Report: DHHC, KDP
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At DiamondHead Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Co-CEO,...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Notable Friday Option Activity: CPRI, FSR, PZZA
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 6,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 611,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Comments / 0