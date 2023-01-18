ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC football recruiting update: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, nation's No. 4 linebacker, enjoys USC visit

By Connor Morrissette
 2 days ago

St. John Bosco (California) four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is one of the top defensive prospects in California

As a freshman, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa established himself as one of the top young defensive players in the country.

But a torn ACL sidelined him for his entire sophomore campaign.

This fall, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound defender returned to the gridiron and once again made it clear he's one of the top 2024 prospects in the country, helping St. John Bosco to a national championship.

"It was a blessing to get back on the field," Viliamu-Asa said. "It was something that showed me all the hard work I've put in has paid off."

Turns out, recruiting services and college football coaches alike have taken notice.

Viliamu-Asa holds nearly 20 scholarship offers and is rated as highly as the nation's No. 4 inside linebacker by Rivals .

Over the weekend, he took an unofficial visit to USC, and once again came away impressed by the Trojans.

"It was good," he said. "I had a good time. I got to spend a lot of time with the coaches, especially coach (Brian) Odom. We have a good relationship and is going pretty well. It means a lot. It shows how much appreciation I have for them, and it shows me that I'm a priority for them. They want to keep California kids in California."

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

