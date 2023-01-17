ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Daily Brief: Michael Bay Denounces Pigeon Murder Allegations

By Harrison Walker
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 5 days ago

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» MLK Day: 38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade Held In South L.A. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was marked Monday by the 38th Kingdom Day Parade, service projects, a Unity Walk in Santa Clarita, a program at the California African American Museum and a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. The three-mile parade began at 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just west of Western Avenue, and concluded near the K Line’s Leimert Park Station. The theme was “America, the Best Hope of the World.” The grand marshal was George C. Fatheree III, the leader of a team of attorneys who secured the return of Bruce’s Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce nearly a century after it had been taken by Manhattan Beach as a result of racial animus. [ CNS ]

» Los Angeles County Collects 33 Billion Gallons Of Rainwater In Recent Storms Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It is enough to supply 816,000 people with water for an entire year. [ KTLA ]

» Will California Budget Cuts Take Transit Off Track? California’s projected $22.5 billion deficit means budget cuts are almost inevitable. And you can expect to see pushback from the Legislature on Newsom’s proposals to cut money for public transit. State Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, said Thursday that he is analyzing the impacts on transit—and potentially forming a “big coalition” to fight the proposal, which would include transit agencies, advocates and others in the Legislature. [ CalMatters ]

» Kevin Spacey Honored in Italy Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin paid tribute to Oscar-winning U.S. actor Kevin Spacey, presenting the American Beauty and House of Cards star with its highest honor, the Stella della Mole Award for lifetime achievement. Enzo Ghigo, president of the National Museum, and Vittorio Sgarbi, Undersecretary to the Italian Ministry of Culture, presented Spacey with the prize. “Tonight we’re witnessing Kevin Spacey’s comeback,” said Sgarbi, adding. “The one living through cinema is an immortal man, and it is precisely him that we are awarding this prize to tonight.” The public event marked Spacey’s first since facing sexual assault charges. [ THR ]

» Desert Wildflowers Are Starting to Sprout Several factors play a role in California’s annual desert wildflower bloom, and rain is perhaps the most important one. The recent storms have given Californians hope for a stunning springtime in the Mojave desert… maybe even a superbloom situation. That hope is being encouraged by early reports of wildflower sightings in what should be January’s chilly, flowerless midpoint. [ NBC ]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Angry Birds: Michael Bay Denounces TheWrap for ‘Defamatory’ Allegations The “Transformers” director insists that charges of pigeon murder are false, and that they diminish his rep as an animal rights advocate » AI Chatbot ‘Replika’ Morphed from Supportive Pal to Possessive Perv The AI companion program “Replika” was supposedly made with good intentions, but even apps don’t want to be friend-zoned » “House Party” Review: A Fun Remake But RSVP ‘Maybe’
The update to the 90s comedy and debut feature of music video director Calmatic runs out of gas in its second half
» The Empire Strips Back: Star Wars, But Make It Hilarious Burlesque You haven’t lived until you’ve seen sexy Tuskin Raiders dancing to System of a Down’s ”Chop Suey” in perfect sync

___________________

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post Daily Brief: Michael Bay Denounces Pigeon Murder Allegations appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Eric Adams joins other black mayors to decry ‘Defund the Police,’ White House handling of border

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday joined several other big-city Democratic black leaders in decrying the “Defund the Police” movement and the White House’s response to the country’s border crisis. Adams joined his fellow mayors from Los Angeles and Houston in an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” where he repeated his mantra that public safety is “the prerequisite to prosperity. “When people hear public safety, they think police,” Hizzoner said. “We are saying public safety is intervention and prevention. We must stop feeding criminal behavior.” “If you go into the average community of color or any community, they’ll tell you, ‘No, we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

George Santos on drag photos: ‘I had fun at a festival’

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) appeared to shift his response to photos apparently showing him in drag years ago, after saying earlier this week that reports that he performed as a drag queen were “categorically false.” Reporters barraged Santos with questions about the photos as he arrived at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Saturday, according…
NEW YORK STATE
Los Angeles Magazine

Sources: Suspect in Last Night’s Massacre in Monterey Park Was Looking For His Wife

The worst bloodbath in California history since 2008 was committed, a horrific act on what should have been a Lunar New Year celebration that left at least ten and as many as a dozens others wounded, was possibly an unimaginable act of domestic violence committed by angry gunman “looking for his wife.” “There is increasing […] The post Sources: Suspect in Last Night’s Massacre in Monterey Park Was Looking For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles County, CA
589
Followers
621
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The definitive resource and indispensable guide to Los Angeles, since 1961.

 https://lamag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy