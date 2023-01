Brunswick residents will soon lose their local Regal Cinemas theater according to CBS 13. Regal cinemas announced this week their plans to close 39 theaters across the country starting in February. Regal Cinema’s parent company, Cineworld, says the closures will save the company $22 million, a necessary move after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Movie theaters have had a hard time recovering from the COVID pandemic even after restrictions lifted. The only Regal Cinemas left in Maine is now in Augusta.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO