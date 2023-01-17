Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
'It's going to be less': State explains discrepancy in McKee's budget comments in debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It wasn't long after Gov. Dan McKee released his new state budget proposal that critics started circulating a video in which he promised lower spending than he’s delivering. The comments came during an NBC 10 debate, so we set out to get to the...
Turnto10.com
Education fair shows Rhode Island parents schooling options
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Representatives from most Rhode Island schools hosted an education fair at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Sunday afternoon. The fair marked the beginning of National School Choice Week, allowing families to explore schooling options. It serviced students and families from Pre-K to twelfth grade...
Turnto10.com
The Arc Rhode Island, parents call for special education ombudsman bill
Parents with The Arc Rhode Island are backing a bill that would create an ombudsman for special education in the state. This is the third time the bill is being pushed to become a law. "The bill has been in play and we've been working on it for about three...
Turnto10.com
End of Amazon Smile to impact Rhode Island charities
The recent announcement that Amazon is ending its charitable AmazonSmile program next month is leaving some Rhode Island non-profits disappointed. Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to a charity of the shopper's choice through the initiative. Pamela Hood at the Sweet Binks Rescue in Foster said they've received well over...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Turnto10.com
Fire damages oldest building at University of Connecticut
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A fire early Friday morning heavily damaged the oldest building on the campus of the University of Connecticut. The colonial-style house built in 1769 is part of the school's historic district. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the Whitney House at about 6...
Turnto10.com
Light snow and minor accumulation lead to slick spots Friday evening
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Temperatures have dropped just enough for a flip to snow showers for Friday afternoon and evening. While accumulation will be minor, as temperatures drop even further this evening, a few slick spots may be possible on untreated surfaces. Accumulation of a coating to one inch...
Turnto10.com
Rain arrives Sunday night with a change to snow on Monday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our active weather pattern is far from over. Despite being in the typical coldest part of the year, this next area of low pressure once again produces predominately rainfall. Rain starts between 5-7 pm from west to east. As low pressure draws nearly overhead, the...
Comments / 1