A South Dakota cattleman has renewed optimism for 2023. Todd Wilkinson, a commercial cow-calf operator in De Smet, South Dakota says the snowfall this winter is bringing much-needed precipitation. “There’s going to be some runoff coming from this snow,” he says. “And hopefully it is going to fill in some dugouts and get some sloughs back with some water in them. We desperately need that.”

DE SMET, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO