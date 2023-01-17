Read full article on original website
Minnesota Corn Growers mull position on solar panel expansion
Farm groups in several states are trying to figure out how to address the expansion of solar panels on productive farmland. Minnesota Corn Growers president Richard Syverson says it’s a difficult issue that came up during the Association’s resolutions meeting. “We have people who want to participate in...
The state of Missouri agriculture
Missouri agriculture is still navigating the effects of a tough drought. Ag Director Chris Chinn says feed costs remain high for livestock producers and a mild winter with additional moisture would be welcome. “Precipitation to help fill back up our ponds and things of that nature.”. Drought conditions have improved...
Winter precipitation provides relief for Iowa farmers
Iowa Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says an increase in winter precipitation is helping improve soil conditions for the upcoming growing season. “January has been anywhere from 6-12 degrees above average,” he said. “Across the state of Iowa, we’ve also seen over 200% of normal precipitation.”. He tells...
H2Ohio continues to expand
Participation continues to grow in H2Ohio, the comprehensive water quality initiative aimed at addressing water issues in the Buckeye State. Jordan Hoewischer is the director of water quality and research for Ohio Farm Bureau. “The success is the amount of (farmer) signup. When you have 1.5 acres in a 4-million-acre...
Gov. Parson: rural infrastrcuture investments a priority
Governor Mike Parson says infrastructure investments remain a priority, especially in rural areas. During his state of the state address, Parson said he would like to see another lane added to I-70, along with continued updates to bridges and “crumbling rural roads.”. “Thanks to our rural routes program established...
South Dakota cattle producer says snow has been a welcome sight this winter
A South Dakota cattleman has renewed optimism for 2023. Todd Wilkinson, a commercial cow-calf operator in De Smet, South Dakota says the snowfall this winter is bringing much-needed precipitation. “There’s going to be some runoff coming from this snow,” he says. “And hopefully it is going to fill in some dugouts and get some sloughs back with some water in them. We desperately need that.”
