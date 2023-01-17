ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

‘It’s Very Clear Now’ FTX Committed Fraud, Says Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci

Skybridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci is now convinced that collapsed crypto exchange FTX committed wrongdoing. Scaramucci had previously refrained from accusing FTX of crimes, saying he wanted to hold back from claiming they perpetuated “fraud” because it’s “actually a legal term.”. But he now tells...
dailyhodl.com

Anthony Scaramucci Makes Prediction on Future of Crypto, Ups Conviction After FTX ‘Betrayal’

SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says crypto is on the verge of unleashing a “wave of economic innovation.”. In a new interview at the Blockchain Hub Davos 2023 event, Scaramucci says people shouldn’t give up on crypto just because of the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the criticism of the industry that the debacle brought.
thecoinrise.com

SkyBridge Co-founder, Anthony Scaramucci Calls out Sam Bankman-Fried

Anthony Scaramucci, co-founder and managing partner of investment firm SkyBridge Capital has recalled Sam Bankman-Fried’s betrayal and his feelings toward the collapse of FTX. While speaking during the Casper Blockchain event held in Davis in Switzerland on January 16, Scaramucci detailed his relationship with failed FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried....
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil

Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
CNBC

Bitcoin swings positive, and crypto VCs double down despite FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, we explore the aftershocks of the FTX collapse and Rob Frasca, the founder and managing partner of COSIMO Ventures, explains whether the crypto exchange's implosion caused him to change his investment strategy.
CNBC

Bitcoin holds above $21,000, and Three Arrows founders pitch crypto debt platform: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores how centralized exchanges are turning to proof of reserves as a way to assure customers of liquidity after the downfall of FTX.

