Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies
Sam Trabucco stepped down as the co-CEO of trading firm Alameda Research in August, just months before Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire filed for bankruptcy and lost $8 billion of customer money. Around the time of his departure in late August, he tweeted, "But if I've learned anything at Alameda, it's...
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Says One Catalyst Could Send Bitcoin Flying, Predicts 2023 Will Be ‘Recovery Year’ for Crypto
Skybridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) could go on a massive surge in the next few years. In a new interview with CNBC at a crypto conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Scaramucci says that Bitcoin could soar by more than 370% within three years. Scaramucci calls 2023...
dailyhodl.com
‘It’s Very Clear Now’ FTX Committed Fraud, Says Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci
Skybridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci is now convinced that collapsed crypto exchange FTX committed wrongdoing. Scaramucci had previously refrained from accusing FTX of crimes, saying he wanted to hold back from claiming they perpetuated “fraud” because it’s “actually a legal term.”. But he now tells...
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Makes Prediction on Future of Crypto, Ups Conviction After FTX ‘Betrayal’
SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says crypto is on the verge of unleashing a “wave of economic innovation.”. In a new interview at the Blockchain Hub Davos 2023 event, Scaramucci says people shouldn’t give up on crypto just because of the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the criticism of the industry that the debacle brought.
thecoinrise.com
SkyBridge Co-founder, Anthony Scaramucci Calls out Sam Bankman-Fried
Anthony Scaramucci, co-founder and managing partner of investment firm SkyBridge Capital has recalled Sam Bankman-Fried’s betrayal and his feelings toward the collapse of FTX. While speaking during the Casper Blockchain event held in Davis in Switzerland on January 16, Scaramucci detailed his relationship with failed FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried....
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
'Dr Doom' Nouriel Roubini says 'literally 90% of crypto is a scam' and Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX are not outliers in the market
"Dr. Doom" economist Nouriel Roubini told Yahoo Finance Live that 90% of crypto is a scam. He described the stricken industry as a "total real-bubble Ponzi scheme that is going bust." The former NYU professor called most crypto execs "crooks" and said FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is not an outlier.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Markets and the economy are facing a meltdown in 2023 that could escalate into a new world war, says market veteran who called the dot-com bust
A veteran trend watcher who called the dot-com bust warned of dire consequences if the Fed takes it too far in raising interest rates.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil
Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
From a US recession to a Chinese recovery, Wall Street's predictions for 2023 are already proving to be wrong, wrong, wrong
From China bouncing back, to a US recession, to a harsh winter in Europe, Wall Street's expert are already getting stuff wrong.
CNBC
Bitcoin swings positive, and crypto VCs double down despite FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, we explore the aftershocks of the FTX collapse and Rob Frasca, the founder and managing partner of COSIMO Ventures, explains whether the crypto exchange's implosion caused him to change his investment strategy.
CNBC
Bitcoin holds above $21,000, and Three Arrows founders pitch crypto debt platform: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores how centralized exchanges are turning to proof of reserves as a way to assure customers of liquidity after the downfall of FTX.
Cryptocurrency lender Genesis preparing for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lender Genesis is reportedly preparing to declare bankruptcy as a number of companies deal with the fallout from flagging cryptocurrency prices and FTX’s collapse.
Comments / 0