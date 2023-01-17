New York City is offering free access to abortion pills starting today at a city run sexual health clinic. By the end of the year, there will be four city run clinics to offer the abortion pill. The Morrisania Sexual Health Clinic in the Bronx is the first. It started making them available Wednesday. Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan says this in addition to the abortion services being offered by city run hospitals. However, he says unlike the hospitals, the city run health clinics will not ask patients about their citizenship status and insurance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO