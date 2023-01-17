Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
CNBC
John Kerry says thawing U.S.-China tensions could make a huge difference to climate fight
"We very much hope to be able to find the pathway to a breakthrough that could make a huge difference," Kerry told CNBC's Tania Bryer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The U.S. and China formally resumed stalled climate talks with China late last year following a meeting...
CNBC
Aramco chief warns of possible oil supply shortages, as Chinese demand set to surge
The latest oil market report from the International Energy Agency out Wednesday forecasts global oil demand will hit a record 101.7 barrels per day this year — with nearly half of that coming from China. The agency expects oil supply growth to slow to 1 million barrels per day...
CNBC
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Coinbase's decision to exit comes only a few weeks after rival exchange Kraken said it, too, would cease its operations in Japan this month. Several firms have suffered from waning investor appetite for crypto after major exchange FTX blew up in September. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Wednesday said...
Economists warn of global recession danger ahead of World Economic Forum at Davos – as it happened
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as economists for major businesses forecast weak economic growth in Europe and the US
Binance’s Bahrain Launch Welcomed by Country’s Central Bank
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is open for business in Bahrain. The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release it has launched binance.bh, a platform that allows users in Bahrain to access Binance’s products and make deposits and withdrawals in local currencies. The...
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend their Wednesday in the red. Insights: Embattled crypto exchange FTX and several venture capital firms hold a ton of illiquid tokens such as Serum (SRM). Prices. The Market Goes to the Doges. By Sam Reynolds. Bitcoin and ether are beginning the business day in Asia...
US News and World Report
Deeper Ties on Yellen's Mind as U.S Begins Year of African Engagement
DAKAR (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will kick off a year of visits by top U.S. officials to Africa on Friday aiming to firm up U.S.-Africa ties after decades in which China has dominated investment across the continent. In a speech to be delivered at a business event in...
N26 Launches Crypto Trading in 5 European Countries
The German neobank N26 has launched its crypto trading service in five new markets. Following an initial launch in Austria last October, the company announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) that cryptocurrency trading will be made available to customers in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland. With almost 200 cryptocurrencies on...
Investors Must Press Fashion on Lasting ESG Impact, According to New Report
Though ESG seems to be a focal point for investors and corporate leaders alike, a recent report from Planet Tracker suggests that there is more work to be done. Core sustainability issues like fiber mix, biodiversity, deforestation and more are not widely raised in shareholder meetings, according to recent data from nonprofit Planet Tracker. Since 2015, the financial think tank has tracked more than 1,198 ESG proposals submitted to retailers’ annual shareholder meetings. Planet Tracker’s latest report,“ Under Dressed,” published Jan. 13, found that textile sustainability issues have all been voted down by shareholders, despite modest strides in the past few...
Why China’s potential economic rebound could boost the US
China could bounce back from its pandemic reopening swoon both stronger and sooner than expected, offering a rare source of optimism for the U.S. economy amid rising recession fears. The Chinese economy grew just 3 percent in 2022 and rose at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter, according to statistics released…
How you can help Britain meet its net zero climate goal
One of the greatest problems of tackling climate change is that the individuals feel powerless because the task seems so great. Many simply carry on as they are because they do not know what to do, but as extreme weather gets worse, people get more anxious about the need to do something.
This is an era of plentiful, cheap, renewable energy, but the fossil fuel dinosaurs can’t admit it
I remember the first time wind energy emerged as a serious contender in the UK’s energy provision. It was 6 November 2012, and the country’s electricity use from wind hit an all-time high in the middle of the afternoon, at 9.3%. The casual observer wouldn’t have noticed, and the expert wouldn’t have been surprised, but for people between those poles, it was astonishing. Windfarms were then perceived as a nascent technology, so infant and speculative they needed endless subsidy, intervention, special pleading.
‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action
Three “super-tipping points” for climate action could trigger a cascade of decarbonisation across the global economy, according to a report. Relatively small policy interventions on electric cars, plant-based alternatives to meat and green fertilisers would lead to unstoppable growth in those sectors, the experts said. But the boost...
CoinDesk
China's Digital Yuan Used to Buy Securities for the First Time: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The digital yuan, or e-CNY, a token issued by the Bank of China, has been used to buy securities for the first time according to a local reporton Monday. Now investors can use the...
German online bank N26 to expand crypto trading
FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German online bank N26 said on Tuesday that it would expand the list of countries where its customers may trade cryptocurrencies to include those in Germany and Switzerland.
Comments / 0