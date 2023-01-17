ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
CNBC

Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Coinbase's decision to exit comes only a few weeks after rival exchange Kraken said it, too, would cease its operations in Japan this month. Several firms have suffered from waning investor appetite for crypto after major exchange FTX blew up in September. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Wednesday said...
PYMNTS

Binance’s Bahrain Launch Welcomed by Country’s Central Bank

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is open for business in Bahrain. The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release it has launched binance.bh, a platform that allows users in Bahrain to access Binance’s products and make deposits and withdrawals in local currencies. The...
US News and World Report

Deeper Ties on Yellen's Mind as U.S Begins Year of African Engagement

DAKAR (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will kick off a year of visits by top U.S. officials to Africa on Friday aiming to firm up U.S.-Africa ties after decades in which China has dominated investment across the continent. In a speech to be delivered at a business event in...
WASHINGTON STATE
PYMNTS

N26 Launches Crypto Trading in 5 European Countries

The German neobank N26 has launched its crypto trading service in five new markets. Following an initial launch in Austria last October, the company announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) that cryptocurrency trading will be made available to customers in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland. With almost 200 cryptocurrencies on...
WWD

Investors Must Press Fashion on Lasting ESG Impact, According to New Report

Though ESG seems to be a focal point for investors and corporate leaders alike, a recent report from Planet Tracker suggests that there is more work to be done. Core sustainability issues like fiber mix, biodiversity, deforestation and more are not widely raised in shareholder meetings, according to recent data from nonprofit Planet Tracker. Since 2015, the financial think tank has tracked more than 1,198 ESG proposals submitted to retailers’ annual shareholder meetings. Planet Tracker’s latest report,“ Under Dressed,” published Jan. 13, found that textile sustainability issues have all been voted down by shareholders, despite modest strides in the past few...
The Hill

Why China’s potential economic rebound could boost the US

China could bounce back from its pandemic reopening swoon both stronger and sooner than expected, offering a rare source of optimism for the U.S. economy amid rising recession fears. The Chinese economy grew just 3 percent in 2022 and rose at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter, according to statistics released…
The Guardian

How you can help Britain meet its net zero climate goal

One of the greatest problems of tackling climate change is that the individuals feel powerless because the task seems so great. Many simply carry on as they are because they do not know what to do, but as extreme weather gets worse, people get more anxious about the need to do something.
The Guardian

This is an era of plentiful, cheap, renewable energy, but the fossil fuel dinosaurs can’t admit it

I remember the first time wind energy emerged as a serious contender in the UK’s energy provision. It was 6 November 2012, and the country’s electricity use from wind hit an all-time high in the middle of the afternoon, at 9.3%. The casual observer wouldn’t have noticed, and the expert wouldn’t have been surprised, but for people between those poles, it was astonishing. Windfarms were then perceived as a nascent technology, so infant and speculative they needed endless subsidy, intervention, special pleading.
The Guardian

‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action

Three “super-tipping points” for climate action could trigger a cascade of decarbonisation across the global economy, according to a report. Relatively small policy interventions on electric cars, plant-based alternatives to meat and green fertilisers would lead to unstoppable growth in those sectors, the experts said. But the boost...
Reuters

German online bank N26 to expand crypto trading

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German online bank N26 said on Tuesday that it would expand the list of countries where its customers may trade cryptocurrencies to include those in Germany and Switzerland.

